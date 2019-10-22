5 Theories behind Randy Orton's controversial Instagram post

Randy Orton could be referencing a number of things with his recent update

Wrestling has never been so popular since WWE is now presenting three live shows each week that total more than seven hours of action each week and that's without their usual Sunday night pay-per-view.

Competition is healthy, which is why it seems that All Elite Wrestling making their debut on TV has pushed WWE to work much harder and their iron really has started to sharpen WWE's product. There's nothing wrong with competition, but the WWE Universe believes that there is a war going on between WWE and AEW because of the fact that there have been shots thrown from both sides over the past few weeks.

Randy Orton's Instagram post

Randy Orton has grown up in the wrestling business. He's someone who has defined WWE's product for the past few years and it appears that he has his own views on the issues between them. Earlier today, Orton posted a controversial Tweet that tagged AEW star Cody Rhodes and even forced AEW World Champion Chris Jericho to respond, but what does it mean? Here are a few theories...

#5 Cody Rhodes is below the 'Elite Level'

Are Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton still on the same page?

The sign on the door says "Elite Level" which means that the two people tagged above the photo are above it whilst the three people tagged below must be seen as below it. Considering Rhodes is part of All Elite Wrestling, it makes sense that Orton is firing shots to say that he isn't actually on the Elite level.

Rhodes and Orton were once part of Legacy together a few years ago, but it's unknown if the two men are still friends after the issues that they once had in WWE.

Rhodes has been tearing it up in AEW over the past few weeks and has easily proved that he was right to make his own company and show WWE what they were missing, so it's likely not Orton throwing shots at Cody Rhodes.

