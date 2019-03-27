×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 theories why Asuka lost the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
6.79K   //    27 Mar 2019, 16:46 IST

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka on SmackDown Live
Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka on SmackDown Live

With 12 days to go until WrestleMania 35, WWE produced one of the biggest shocks of 2019 so far when Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka in an impromptu match on the March 26 episode of SmackDown Live to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

It had been announced prior to the show that a Fatal 4-Way match would take place between Carmella, Naomi, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville to determine a new #1 contender for the title, with the winner going on to challenge “The Empress of Tomorrow” in a one-on-one match at WrestleMania 35.

However, in the opening match of the night, Flair cut a promo on her way to the ring and she was soon followed by Asuka, and ring announcer Greg Hamilton surprisingly announced that the two were set to face each other with the blue brand’s Women’s Championship on the line.

The unpredictable match looked as though it could go either way, especially when Flair repeatedly failed to lock in her trusty Figure Eight submission on her opponent. In the end, the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer made the Japanese Superstar submit to her finisher, which means “The Queen” is now an eight-time main-roster champion.

In this article, let’s take a look at five theories why WWE decided to scrap their original SmackDown Women’s Championship plans and take the title away from Asuka.

#5 Combine the Women’s Championships

Let’s face it, WWE has far too many titles. For the last two-and-a-half years, Raw and SmackDown Live have both had four titles each, while the Cruiserweight Championship has floated around Raw and 205 Live as a ninth main-roster title.

With the introduction of the Women’s Tag Team Championship earlier this year, there are now a staggering 10 titles on the main roster, and you can increase that number to 17 (and 22 title holders in total) if you include NXT and NXT UK.

The decision to have Charlotte Flair win the SmackDown Women’s Championship from Asuka presumably means that both the Raw and SmackDown titles will be on the line in the WrestleMania 35 main event between Flair, Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch.

If that is the case, then perhaps this will be the start of WWE combining several Raw/SmackDown main-roster titles.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Charlotte Asuka
Danny Hart
ANALYST
If you enjoy Danny's Sportskeeda articles, click 'follow' to receive his new content.
WWE Smackdown Live: 3 possible reasons why Charlotte won the women's championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Asuka opens up on her SmackDown Women's Title loss to Charlotte Flair
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Charlotte Flair wins SmackDown Women's Championship two weeks before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mandy Rose pinned Asuka on WWE SmackDown Live after Elimination Chamber 2019
RELATED STORY
5 fallouts from SmackDown Live (26th March, 2019)
RELATED STORY
10 big things Asuka has accomplished in WWE
RELATED STORY
Twitter goes beserk as Charlotte Flair wins the SmackDown Live Women's Championship
RELATED STORY
5 possible endings for the WrestleMania 34 rematch between Charlotte Flair and Asuka
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a shot at Asuka becoming SmackDown Women's Champion
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown star claims she is ready for Asuka
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us