5 thing you didn't know about Aleister Black

Aleister Black has had an interesting path to the WWE.

23 Jul 2017

Black has been one of the most intense character’s in NXT since his arrival

If you heard the name Tom Budgen, you probably wouldn't think much about it. Presumably, it'd be someone from a European culture, but honestly, you wouldn't spend time imagining much about the person.

However, what if we said Budgen was not only born outside North an extensive background in martial arts? Or that he has spent extensive time developing his skills inside and outside his home country? Many fans that follow WWE may not know that Budgen has gone by another alias in the past, Tommy End. Today, he is none other than Aleister Black.

During his time wrestling on the independent wrestling scene, Budgen developed his skills and earned notoriety all over the world. He was being noticed, and it was only a matter of time before he transitioned to WWE. Once the opportunity presented itself, Aleister Black was born.

Budgen career certainly has seen its share of challenges. Much like anyone else's career that undergoes a change, the travels of Tom Budgen from promotion to promotion led him to go to a number of different places all over the world. Here are five things you didn't know about Tom Budgen, otherwise known as Aleister Black.

#5 He has an extended background in martial arts

Black has been trained in multiple Martial Arts disciplines for several years

Before he competed in the ring, Black developed lots of expertise in martial arts. In fact, he competed in disciplines such as Pencak Silat and Kickboxing, from the ages of 9 to 15.

He has continued to develop his kickboxing talents; and as a result, he's developed a pro wrestling style that showcases an impressive and diverse array of strikes, using fierce combinations to knock down his opponents.

One example is his use of a spinning back kick known as the Black Mass, a blow that can knock out any and all opposition regardless of size. In his first match after coming to NXT, Black soundly defeated Andrade ‘Cien' Almas, using the Black Mass as the finisher to wipe out the Mexican.