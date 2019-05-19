5 things AEW would do much better in comparison to WWE

AEW would handle these things much better than Vince McMahon

Tony Khan’s All Elite Wrestling hasn’t even done their first show yet, which will happen in a few days, and fans have started to see it as a success. WarnerMedia has also announced their partnership with AEW, and this deal will come into effect later this year.

Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks will host AEW’s first pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, on May 25 and it is expected to be a hit show. Fans have different opinions about AEW; some believe it will outperform WWE while others say it will become the next WCW, which ultimately ran out of business.

Chris Jericho has already revealed that AEW is in a war with WWE, which means they will try to outdo everything that Vince McMahon has accomplished. While we can’t guarantee anything as of now since AEW’s television deal hasn’t started, we can, at least, predict things they will do better than their rival, WWE. Here are five things AEW will do much better than WWE.

#5 Non-scripted promos

Cody Rhodes promised what the fans wanted

Speaking to WrestlingNews.co, Cody revealed that AEW doesn’t plan to have any scripted promos. At one point, WWE was one the same road, but since it turned PG, wrestlers have to repeat what their script says.

"You may not see one scripted promo. When it comes to promos, if we invested in you, we already know your voice. We just want to put the voice out there for more people to hear. There’s great coaches we have, great collaborators.Guys like Jim Ross, guys like Billy Gunn, a bunch of guys I can’t name. We have these great collaborators, plus all of us who want to make this work. Collaboration yes, micromanagement no, scripted no, that’s the best." (HT: WrestlingNews.co for the quotes)

It is something the fans have often complain about, but WWE didn’t listen to them. Whenever wrestlers have spoken from their heart, it has contented the crowd. Take CM Punk, for instance; his pipebomb promo is still considered as a legendary piece. Recently, Sami Zayn also created headlines for his promo, which was not scrutinized by the writers team.

