5 Things AJ Styles Should Do Before Retiring

14 Oct 2018

AJ Styles

WWE fans still remember the exact moment when they realized AJ Styles had arrived in the WWE. It was during the Royal Rumble match in 2016 and when the superstar made his way out the fans and attendants lost their minds while the internet exploded.

Finally, one of the greatest wrestlers on the planet had signed with a promotion and instead of sending him to NXT, the WWE officials made the right call bringing him straight to the main roster.

AJ Styles has since won the WWE and United States championships in the company and defended the WWE title at WrestleMania in just two years. The superstars cemented his status as one of the top stars in the organization and while he's not young anymore, he is still one of the best workers in the industry.

With that being said, Styles has previously talked about retiring by 2020. The superstar is already entering his 40s, but there are a few things the wrestling fans want to see him accomplish in the business before he decides to hang up his boots

#5 Win The Intercontinental Title

Intercontinental Championship

The Intercontinental title was seen as the workhorse championship. Numerous top stars, before winning the world title, were given the Intercontinental title. In fact it was seen as a key step before pushing someone as a main eventer.

Superstars like Shawn Michaels ,Bret Hart and Steve Austin were given runs with the Intercontinental title before they were pushed as main eventers.

The Intercontinental Championship has a rich history and as such wrestlers see it as an honor to win it. while AJ Styles has already won the richest prize in the business, giving him the Intercontinental Championship will only add to the prestige of the title.

Moreover if Styles wins the Intercontinental title, he will be in the running to join an exclusive club of stars who became Grand Slam champions in the WWE.

