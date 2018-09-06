5 Things Asuka should do before her WWE career ends

Danny Hart FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 3.12K // 06 Sep 2018, 01:30 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka is one of SmackDown Live's most impressive stars

Asuka made her first in-ring appearance on WWE television in October 2015, defeating Dana Brooke at NXT TakeOver: Respect, and she has since proven herself to be one of the greatest female Superstars of her generation.

“The Empress of Tomorrow” is the most successful performer in the history of NXT, where she held the NXT Women’s Championship for 523 days, and she made an instant impact on WWE’s main roster by winning the first all-female Royal Rumble in January 2018.

Since then, the Japanese star has taken part in her first WrestleMania, where she lost her undefeated streak against Charlotte Flair, while she suffered two controversial PPV defeats in SmackDown Women’s Championship matches against Carmella over the summer.

After a one-month break from television, Asuka made her return to SmackDown Live on this week’s episode, aligning with Naomi to help her fight off an attack from The IIconics, and the two teams are scheduled to do battle at Super Show-Down in October.

Right now, WWE is using her in a mid-card role, but it surely won’t be long before the history-making Rumble winner is back in the title picture and involved in more meaningful storylines at the top of the card.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at five things that she could do before her time in WWE comes to an end.

#5 Win a title on the main roster

Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 34

It’s incredible to think that, after a modern-era record reign of 523 days with the NXT Championship, Asuka has been on the main roster for almost a year but she is yet to hold either the Raw or SmackDown Women’s Championships.

After winning the Royal Rumble in January, it looked as though “The Empress of Tomorrow” would face Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 34, but she decided to change brands and challenge Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship.

Nearly five months on from WrestleMania, Asuka has now had three one-on-one matches for a main-roster title but, largely due to James Ellsworth’s interference during the matches against Carmella, she still finds herself without a championship.

Somebody the calibre of Asuka is destined to win a title sooner or later in WWE, so we can expect her to return to the SmackDown Women’s Championship picture at some point before WrestleMania 35.

1 / 5 NEXT