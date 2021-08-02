5 Things Bray Wyatt did better than any other current WWE Superstar

Bray Wyatt's WWE release shocked the wrestling world. It seems as though it was another case of "budget cuts", or at least that's what Wyatt was told. He was an invaluable superstar and a proven merchandise seller, which is what made his release all the more surprising.

Bray Wyatt was one of the best superstars on the WWE roster and the company recognized it but never truly gave him his due. Dubbed as a generational talent, his potential was largely wasted due to bad booking decisions and WWE wanting to make other superstars look good at his expense.

Ultimately, his WrestleMania 37 loss to Randy Orton summed up the last seven years of his WWE career. With Bray Wyatt no longer on the roster, here are five things he did better than any other current WWE Superstar:

#5. Bray Wyatt's presence and emphasis on character was second to none

Bray Wyatt in the ThunderDome Era

From an in-ring perspective, WWE's roster between 2016 to 2019 was the greatest in its history. At no point did the company have the level of in-ring talent that they did at that point. The roster has naturally thinned down with all the releases having happened, with many incredible superstars jumping ship to AEW, IMPACT Wrestling, etc.

What has been lacking in WWE for years is a strong set of characters. Modern-day wrestling is filled with phenomenal in-ring workers and the high-flying, fast-paced style has been adapted more by this generation than the last.

What the last generation held over this is the fact that there was a lot more emphasis on character and overall presence. When looking at many of the all-time greats from The Golden Era, New Generation Era, Attitude Era and even the Ruthless Aggression Era, not everyone was a phenomenal in-ring talent.

Many of the all-time greats got to where they were because of their character work and overall presence. Bray Wyatt was second to none on the current WWE roster when it came to presence and character work.

No superstar emphasized their character the way he did, nor was there any superstar that held the same kind of presence. Unfortunately, WWE couldn't capitalize on that.

