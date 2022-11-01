5 Things Bray Wyatt could do when he invades WWE Crown Jewel 2022

Bray Wyatt doesn't currently have a feud on WWE TV, but despite this, he has been added to the card for Crown Jewel.

The former WWE Champion has yet to wrestle a match for the company since returning at Extreme Rules. However, he has already set the scene for his current storyline.

This means that WWE has several options for using him in the Middle East this weekend.

#5. The Firefly Fun House characters return

Bray Wyatt's return at Extreme Rules allowed him to unveil his Firefly Fun House puppets and show that they were now real people. None of these characters have been seen since because the recent story has focused on Uncle Howdy.

Could these creatures make their return and finally make their presence known at Crown Jewel? It is currently unclear what Wyatt wants, but his puppets could be used to send a direct message on Saturday night.

#4. Wyatt is part of a backstage promo where he introduces another character

Bray Wyatt has only cut promos since his return, where he appears to have taken on a different persona who Uncle Howdy is haunting. There were rumors that other characters could be added to the story in the coming weeks, and Crown Jewel could be the perfect setting for their introduction.

Wyatt could set the scene again before bringing in one of his Fun House friends and finally introducing the person or the wrestler behind the mask. There are plenty of candidates to choose from since it appears that the former champion needs a lot of backup when going up against his uncle.

#3. Uncle Howdy reveals another Bray Wyatt secret in a promo

Bray Wyatt has been added to Crown Jewel because he is the hottest thing in WWE at the moment. The company has been able to tease his return and continues to drop breadcrumbs in promos ever since.

Another QR Code could be dropped, which would then allow Uncle Howdy to reveal another one of Bray Wyatt's secrets. This is a good way to ensure that the WWE Universe is watching closely and helping to build issues between Wyatt and his uncle. There will hopefully be some backstory added this time around.

#2. Bray Wyatt wrestles a squash match for WWE

Bray Wyatt is yet to wrestle a match upon his return, so it's unclear what kind of shape the former champion is in. It has been more than a year since he wrestled for WWE and in Saudi Arabia. He could be forced to lace up his boots once again on November 5.

If Howdy decides to send out an opponent for Wyatt when he's in the middle of cutting a promo, then it could force the latter to show that he's still able to defend himself.

#1. Wyatt costs Logan Paul, sets up a feud with Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt and Roman Reigns are no strangers, but at the moment, both stars have a following that could help them take the other one down. There has been some speculation that Wyatt could be Roman Reigns' next challenger, and the story could begin at Crown Jewel.

Bray Wyatt has become well-known for invading matches and could interfere in Reigns' bout against Logan Paul, taking down The Tribal Chief in the process.

If the lights go out, Wyatt could appear and hit Sister Abigail before taking Reigns away. This possible angle could mean that Reigns would win the bout via disqualification, and Logan Paul wouldn't receive a rematch again.

What do you think Bray Wyatt will do at Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below.

