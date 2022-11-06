Bray Wyatt made the trip out to the Middle East for WWE Crown Jewel, and it appears that the former Champion came with a tease.

Wyatt cut a promo and recalled his time as The Fiend, where he talked about how he made himself a monster and when he wore his mask, he was untouchable. He was then interrupted by Uncle Howdy, who told Wyatt not to take off the mask and seemingly urged him to give in to what he wanted.

While this promo was a lot less vague than his usual ones, there are several things that he could have teased.

#5. Bray Wyatt could be refusing to become The Fiend again

Bray Wyatt spoke openly and passionately about his time as The Fiend when he thought he was untouchable under the mask, but it appears that he has moved on from this persona. The Fiend was one of the characters seen when Wyatt returned at Extreme Rules, but it wasn't Wyatt under the mask.

Could Wyatt refuse to put the mask on again, leading to Uncle Howdy finding someone else to take on the persona, and Wyatt could then feud against a character he created?

#4. Will Bray Wyatt invite his own family back to WWE to go up against The Bloodline

In the opening lines of his promo at Crown Jewel, Wyatt talked about how he came from a wrestling family and how he wanted to be greater than them. Several members of his family have tweeted about his recent character and recent return and have been teased about being part of Wyatt 6.

The likes of Bo Dallas and Mike Rotunda (Wyatt's real-life father) could make their return to WWE to be part of Wyatt's family, and this would then ensure that he has backup for when he goes up against The Bloodline in the near future.

#3. Will a new character make their debut in the coming weeks

While it's clear that Bray Wyatt was talking about his time as The Fiend when he spoke about wearing a mask, but there is a chance that he wasn't and that he could be teasing the debut of one of his masked characters.

At Extreme Rules, the Firefly Fun House puppets came to life but haven't been seen since. Instead, Uncle Howdy has been the only person that Bray Wyatt has introduced, could this be about to change?

#2. Bo Dallas' WWE return could be in the pipeline

There are several rumors regarding Bo Dallas' return, but one of the biggest ones is that he could be The Fiend. Dallas and Wyatt have wanted to work together on WWE TV for a long time, and since speculation suggests that he could be on his way back to WWE, could it be in order to become The Fiend?

The Fiend could then go on to target all of the stars that Wyatt once had issues with before he is forced to confront the problems he has had and the carnage he once left in his wake.

#1. The Fiend is set to make his return

Uncle Howdy urged Bray Wyatt not to take off his mask because he talked about how powerful he once was, and the WWE Universe themselves witnessed how strong he became when he was The Fiend.

Wyatt talked about his issues on SmackDown and how he had so much anger in him, which could lead to him being forced to take on the Fiend mask once again and pick up where he left off on WWE TV.

What else could Bray Wyatt have been teasing at Crown Jewel? Have your say in the comments section below...

