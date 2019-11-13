5 Things CM Punk could do on WWE Backstage next week

Nicky Pags

CM Punk

Hell hath officially frozen over, as former WWE Superstar CM Punk made a surprise return to the company this week...sort of. Punk made an appearance at the end of this week's edition of WWE Backstage, and it has since been announced that Punk will be appearing on the show next week, in addition to making regular appearances on the show going forward.

"Within minutes, the WWE on FOX Twitter account confirmed that Punk will make periodic appearances on WWE Backstage beginning next Tuesday," reads an official announcement from WWE.com.

"Punk left an unforgettable legacy during his WWE career, including holding the WWE Championship for a remarkable 434 days. Since parting ways with WWE, Punk has gone on to author comic books for Marvel, compete in UFC and, more recently, star in the horror film “Girl on the Third Floor,” released in theaters last month."

Given Punk's shocking return to WWE TV, let's take a look at five things the master of the pipebomb could do on next week's WWE Backstage.

#5 CM Punk could announce his return to the ring

CM Punk

Sure, it's a very long, long shot, but CM Punk could announce next week that he plans to return to the ring in WWE.

It's most likely that Punk's new deal to appear on WWE Backstage is with FOX and not WWE itself, making an imminent in-ring return unlikely, but the saying is "never say never" in WWE. Stranger things have happened in the company which would make a CM Punk in-ring return just another case of anything can happen in the business.

In a recent interview, Punk claimed it would take a "big bag of money" from WWE to get him back in the ring. So if the company has indeed provided that, it's not unrealistic that the Voice Of The Voiceless could be well on his way back to WWE in-ring competition.

