5 things to expect from The Undertaker's new project: Six Feet Under

WWE fans best know The Undertaker as a mystifying and borderline ethereal character. Often called The Deadman, the character has haunted World Wrestling Entertainment and pro wrestling fans for decades now.

During his time in the biggest pro wrestling promotion in the world, The Phenom captured numerous titles. He's a seven-time world champion and also held the Hardcore Championship and seven tag team titles with four different partners.

Beyond just his championship success, The Undertaker is a legend known for his character work and over-the-top storylines. Now, the real-life Mark Calaway is offering fans a closer look at him, his career, and beyond with a new project titled Six Feet Under.

This article will take a look at the Six Feet Under Patreon project and what fans may be able to expect from it going forward. The project is still brand new, however, so it may evolve or change over time. Regardless, this article will tackle what fans will hopefully be able to experience.

Below are five things to expect from The Undertaker's new project.

#5. The Undertaker will offer a look at Mark Calaway, the human being

Fans know The Phenom as a legendary professional wrestler who terrifies the WWE Universe and the superstars in the company. Behind the character, however, is a man known as Mark Calaway.

For decades, Mark Calaway was hidden behind closed doors. He rarely did interviews or appeared out of character. While he has been more liberal with showing fans the real Mark Calaway in recent years, he was a mystery to many for decades.

Six Feet Under will look at the human being behind the character. This could include health struggles, how wrestling impacted his personal life, and beyond. If you wanted insight on who Mark Calaway truly is, this may be what you're looking for.

#4. He is set to discuss the merger with WWE & Endeavor

WWE is the biggest pro wrestling company in the world. The Undertaker is one of many massive stars to have come and gone from the promotion. The likes of Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, Randy Savage, The Rock, Steve Austin, John Cena, and Roman Reigns have all strived to be the face of the promotion.

What started from a New York territory has expanded into a global juggernaut. Earlier this year, WWE merged with the UFC under Endeavor as TKO Group Holdings. This means a McMahon is no longer fully in charge of the company, even if Triple H remains head of creative.

The Undertaker has revealed that the sale and merger with Endeavor will be a subject that The Deadman will talk about immediately. The very first episode will see The Phenom discuss the historical and landmark move made earlier this year.

#3. The Deadman may do Watch-A-Longs with some of his greatest moments and matches

The Undertaker plans to talk about some of his greatest matches and moments with those who subscribe on Patreon. For now, the weekly show is confirmed. There's a chance it could grow beyond that, however.

Many wrestling podcasts and Patreon subscription accounts often offer Watch-A-Long style content in time. For those unaware, this means that The Undertaker could potentially put on a match or segment from the past and talk about it as it happens.

Due to legal reasons, fans will likely have to find the video themselves and sync it up with The Deadman. Still, if Watch-A-Longs happen, fans could hear The Undertaker discuss some of the biggest moments of his career while watching it all go down.

#2. The first episode will look at The Undertaker's relationship with Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is a legend in pro wrestling, but his legacy, both in and out of WWE, is certainly complicated. While he undoubtedly helped pro wrestling and World Wrestling Entertainment reach heights it never had before, he's made a lot of enemies in the industry.

The Undertaker has worked with McMahon for over 32 years now. He debuted in the promotion back in 1990 and has seen a lot of peaks and valleys for the company. The Deadman has likely witnessed Vince at his best and at his worst.

According to a preview of the first episode, The Undertaker intends to discuss his relationship with McMahon. It remains to be seen how insightful and detailed the recall will get, but fans will likely be intrigued by the look behind the curtain.

#1. The show is expected to drop weekly

For fans of the legendary Hall of Famer, the Patreon will have three tiers. These tiers are titled "Old School," "Old School Early Access," and "The Streak." Each one will impact how the WWE Universe will be able to access the show.

Old School is the basic package. With this tier, fans can check out an episode of Six Feet Under every Wednesday morning. If a fan subscribes to Old School Early Access, they can see the show two days earlier on Monday.

The Streak tier offers the same benefits as Old School Early Access, but with an added perk. Those under The Streak tier can ask the Hall of Famer and icon questions, which may be read and asked on-air with the user's name mentioned by The Deadman.

