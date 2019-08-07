5 things fans may have forgotten about SummerSlam 2018

Nishant Jayaram

SummerSlam 2018

SummerSlam is said to be an important PPV in WWE's calendar as it sets the direction for the last few months of the calendar year in WWE. The 2018 SummerSlam show was a PPV full of firsts in the WWE, and was an exciting show where they swerved and surprised the WWE Universe.

There were 10 title matches in total on the pre-show and the main card, and a few dream matches that were in the making for a long time, including the match between Daniel Bryan and The Miz.

With SummerSlam 2019 just days away, let's recap and take a look at 5 things that you may have forgotten about SummerSlam 2018:

#5 Braun Strowman was the Money in the Bank briefcase holder

Braun Strowman defended and retained his Money in the Bank contract

Braun Strowman was touted to be in the running for top titles in 2018, and many predicted that he would win the Universal title, but that never happened. Strowman was pushed by WWE last year, where he won the Money in the Bank contract at Money in the Bank PPV in June.

At SummerSlam 2018, Strowman, who still held the Money in the Bank briefcase, had to put it on the line against Kevin Owens. In the match, The Monster Among Men squashed KO in under two minutes after chokeslamming and landing the running powerslam.

Later in the night, in the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, Strowman was waiting to cash-in his Money in the Bank contract but was assaulted by Lesnar which resulted in him not cashing in his contract at the pay-per-view.

The Monster Among Men, though, was not successful when he finally cashed in his contract at Hell in a Cell PPV in September against Roman Reigns as well after interference from Brock Lesnar.

