5 things fans want to see in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is all set to be released worldwide on the 11th of March. It is the first installment of the game to be released in its titular year.

Moreover, 2K studios have released the game after not publishing any of the 2K titles for 2021. Looking at the features announced, it seems like the wait is going to be worth it.

The game will be a major advancement in the 2K series as a wide array of features and game modes have been announced for the first time. That said, it would be great if the installment introduces a few more features that fans want to see.

Our list will focus on those five things that fans hope to see in WWE 2K22.

Which of the announced features are you looking forward to playing? Share with us your valuable opinions in the comments below.

#5 in our list of things that fans want to see in WWE 2K22 - Every match type and exciting stipulations

WWE has always been renowned for its variety of matches. From the ladder matches to buried alive contests, Vince McMahon's promotion has not shied away from doing anything possible to entertain fans.

However, since its transition to PG Era, WWE has reduced its experiments with these matches. The same was reflected in its games as several match types have been removed from the game over the years.

The fans want WWE 2K22 to have every match type possible and, of course, in the best way possible. Ladder matches, Royal Rumble, Elimination Chamber, Gauntlet matches, Inferno, Buried Alive, Casket, Lumberjack, I Quit, Guest referee, Ambulance match, Hell in a Cell, and even Punjabi Prison are on the wishlist.

The game developers had already admitted their desire to reintroduce these match types by specifically mentioning the special guest referee match.

The game can also introduce an exciting set of stipulations including Loser Leaves Town, hair vs hair, number one contender matches and loads more.

Let's wait and see how many match types and stipulations we will be able to play in 2K22.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Prem Deshpande