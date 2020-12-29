5 Things that could happen after Randy Orton seemingly set Alexa Bliss on fire on WWE RAW

Monday Night RAW ended with a massive cliffhanger this week as Alexa Bliss was seemingly set on fire by Randy Orton. Earlier on the show, Randy Orton invaded the Firefly Fun House and attacked the puppets, even 'killing' Ramblin' Rabbit. Furious with that, Alexa Bliss challenged Randy Orton to a match later on the show that he accepted.

In the final segment of Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss angrily demanded Randy Orton to set her on fire in the same way he did to The Fiend at WWE TLC 2020. Little Miss Bliss even poured gasoline all over herself and gave Orton a matchbox. While Orton was shocked and reluctant at first, continuous provocation from Alexa Bliss led to him saying that he will do it.

RAW ended with the lights going off and Randy Orton appearing on the screen with a lighted matchstick in his hands, seemingly setting Alexa Bliss on fire. Let's take a look at five things that could happen after this thrilling segment on Monday Night RAW this week. Be sure to chime in with your opinions in the comments section.

#5 Randy Orton claims on RAW that he has ended Alexa Bliss and The Fiend once and for all

There's no denying that the WWE Universe is excited to know what exactly happened at the end of Monday Night RAW this week. Did Randy Orton really set Alexa Bliss on fire? We might have to wait till next week to hear from the man himself.

With everything that Randy Orton has done this year, it is likely that he could claim on RAW next week that he has ended Alexa Bliss and The Fiend once and for all, reuniting the two of them in hell. And moreover, he does not regret it at all. Sadistic, vicious, emotionless Randy Orton at his best.