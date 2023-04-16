5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (April 17, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash 2023. Also, on the show, Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan won the Women's Tag Team Championship.

Overall, it was a good show, and fans will be hoping for another eventful episode when WWE RAW emanates live from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, on April 17, 2023.

The company has announced that Bobby Lashley will take on Austin Theory in a non-title match during the upcoming episode. Moreover, Brock Lesnar will respond to Cody Rhodes' challenge, while Trish Stratus will address her recent heel turn on WWE RAW.

On that note, here are five things that could happen on Monday night.

#5 Bronson Reed costs Bobby Lashley his match against Austin Theory on WWE RAW

Bobby Lashley will lock horns with Austin Theory in a non-title match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for The All Mighty as potential interference from Bronson Reed in the bout could be on the cards.

As you may know, the former NXT North American Champion took on Lashley on the previous episode of WWE RAW. However, given how the match ended in a double count-out, it wouldn't be wrong to say that things are far from over between the pair. Hence, Reed could interfere in Lashley's upcoming, costing him a major win.

#4 Damage CTRL attacks Bianca Belair

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw IYO SKY become the new #1 contender for the RAW Women's Championship. SKY defeated Piper Niven and "Michin" Mia Yim in a three-way match to earn a shot at the coveted title.

The upcoming episode could witness the former Women's Tag Team Champion join forces with her Damage CTRL stablemates to launch an attack on Bianca Belair. The heel stable could lay waste to The EST of WWE, sending her a strong message before her title defense.

#3 Becky Lynch engages in a brawl with Trish Stratus

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



HEEL TRISH IS BACK!



We. Are. Finally. Cooking.



#WWERAW TRISH STRATUS TURNS ON BECKY LYNCH!HEEL TRISH IS BACK!We. Are. Finally. Cooking. TRISH STRATUS TURNS ON BECKY LYNCH! HEEL TRISH IS BACK!We. Are. Finally. Cooking.#WWERAW https://t.co/lDNeWg9OKz

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus dropped the Women's Tag Team Championships to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan in Lita's absence on the previous episode of WWE RAW. Following that, Stratus turned on Big Time Becks, much to the shock of fans.

The company has announced that Stratus will explain her actions on Monday's RAW. However, fans can expect an irate Becky Lynch to interrupt the Hall of Famer. The creative team could further spice things up by having the duo engage in a brawl. This potential sequence could then beautifully set up the rumored encounter between the pair.

#2 Matt Riddle hits back at Solo Sikoa

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE On #SmackDown , Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle in the main event. Solo continued his assault on Riddle after the match & buried him under the announce table! On #SmackDown, Solo Sikoa defeated Matt Riddle in the main event. Solo continued his assault on Riddle after the match & buried him under the announce table! #WWE https://t.co/cgoABYkaz5

Matt Riddle took on Solo Sikoa on the most recent episode of WWE SmackDown. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Original Bro as he succumbed to a loss.

Following that, The Enforcer of The Bloodline launched a brutal post-match attack on Riddle. Given how things unfolded on the blue brand, fans can expect The Original Bro to hit back at Sikoa during the upcoming episode. Riddle may get involved in a physical confrontation with Sikoa before demanding a rematch.

#1 Brock Lesnar accepts Cody Rhodes' challenge

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Cody Rhodes challenge Brock Lesnar to a match at Backlash 2023. The Beast will now respond to The American Nightmare's challenge on Monday night.

Fans can expect Lesnar to explain his heel turn on Cody Rhodes before accepting the former AEW star's proposal for a match. It will be interesting to see if the creative team has planned to have the duo come face-to-face on Monday night.

Do you want to see Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes at Backlash 2023? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

