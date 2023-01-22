5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (January 23, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw a huge six-pack challenge between Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, Finn Balor, The Miz and Seth Rollins. Also on the show, Solo Sikoa, The Street Profits, and The Judgment Day picked up wins.

WWE would like to keep the ball rolling when the final WWE RAW before Royal Rumble 2023 airs live from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on January 23, 2023. This is going to be the 30th anniversary of the red brand.

The matches announced for the show are The Judgment Day vs. The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship, Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship, and Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match.

Furthermore, Sami Zayn's trial in the "Tribal Court" plus several WWE veterans and legends have also been advertised for Monday night. On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on RAW 30.

#5. Damage CTRL helps Bayley defeat Becky Lynch in a Steel Cage Match on WWE RAW

WWE has announced that Becky Lynch will take on Bayley in a Steel Cage Match on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may not end too well for The Man as potential interference from Damage CTRL seems inevitable.

The creative team could have Dakota Kai and IYO SKY make their presence felt during the match to cost Big Time Becks her match against The Role Model. The duo could then carry forward their rivalry to the Women's Rumble Match.

#4. The Hurt Business assists Bobby Lashley in becoming the new United States Champion

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Bobby Lashley defeat The Miz, Seth Rollins, Baron Corbin, Finn Balor, and Dolph Ziggler in a Six-Pack Challenge to become the number-one contender for the United States Championship.

The All Mighty will now challenge Austin Theory in the upcoming episode and the title-changing hands seem highly likely. The creative team could have The Hurt Business make their presence felt during the match to help The All Mighty become the new champion.

#3. Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio become the new RAW Tag Team Champions

Dominik Mysterio and Damian Preist of The Judgment Day will take on The Usos for the RAW Tag Team Championship. The odds of the former team becoming the new champs seem very high.

There is no denying that Judgment Day has been one of the best things about the red brand recently. While they are yet to grab hold of a major WWE Championship, that could change on Monday night.

The creative team could have Rhea Ripley distract The Bloodline, allowing Priest and Dominik to pick up a huge win.

#2. Alexa Bliss stands tall over Bianca Belair

Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair will lock horns with each other at the Royal Rumble. Given the latter is the favorite to win the match, expect Bliss to stand tall over her rival on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

The creative team could have Bliss attack The EST on Monday night to send her a strong message before their scheduled clash. This would not help Little Miss Bliss look strong against Belair.

On another note, it will be interesting to see if WWE has Uncle Howdy getting involved during the Royal Rumble clash between the duo.

#1. The Undertaker lays waste to The Alpha Academy

Given WWE will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the red brand in the upcoming episode, several WWE Legends have been advertised for the show. One such high-profile name is The Undertaker.

The upcoming episode could feature The Deadman reflecting on his career and the legacy of the red brand. However, as these segments often turn out, expect the former WWE Champion to be interrupted by a mid-card heel.

Given how Alpha Academy has shown on numerous occasions that they can do this job very well, expect Otis & Gable to interrupt The Deadman. This could then result in The Phenom delivering his trademark Tombstone Piledriver to end the segment on a high.

