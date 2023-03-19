5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW (March 20, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Edge challenge Finn Balor to a Hell in a Cell Match at WrestleMania 39, which the latter accepted. Also on the show, Omos sent a message to Brock Lesnar while Cody Rhodes defeated LA Knight in a one-on-one contest.

With The Show of Shows just two weeks away now, the Stamford-based company will look to keep the momentum going when WWE RAW airs live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri, on March 20, 2023.

The three bouts announced for Monday night are Austin Theory vs. Montez Ford, The O.C. vs. Maximum Male Models, and Bianca Belair & Asuka vs. Carmella & Chelsea Green in a tag match. Furthermore, while Roman Reigns will return to WWE RAW to hype his WrestleMania bout, Logan Paul will host the special edition of "Impaulsive" on the upcoming show.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen on Monday's program.

#5 Logan Paul's special edition of "Impaulsive" ends in chaos on WWE RAW

Logan Paul will host a special edition of "Impaulsive" on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, fans can expect this segment to turn south very soon, as potential interference from Seth Rollins seems highly likely.

Given how the YouTube sensation knocked out The Visionary two weeks ago on WWE RAW, Rollins could look to exact revenge on his WrestleMania opponent this Monday. The former WWE Champion may interrupt The Maverick, laying waste to him to end the segment on a high note.

#4 Austin Theory prevails over Montez Ford

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Angelo Dawkins lock horns with Austin Theory in a singles match. However, things didn't turn out too well for one-half of Street Profits as he succumbed to a loss.

Following that, the current United States Champion launched a post-match attack on Dawkins, only for Montez Ford to show up and make the save. Given how things unfolded last week, WWE announced that Ford would go one-on-one against Theory in a non-title match on Monday's RAW.

Fans can expect this bout to be a show-stealer. The duo is expected to complement each other well inside the ring. However, Theory will likely prevail over the former RAW Tag Team Champion on Monday night.

#3 Bianca Belair and Asuka squash Carmella and Chelsea Green

Bianca Belair defeated Chelsea Green on the previous episode of WWE RAW. Following that, Green joined forces with Carmella to launch a 2-on-1 attack on the current RAW Women's Champion, only for Asuka to show up and make the save.

WWE has now announced that Asuka and Bianca Belair will take on Carmella and Chelsea Green in the upcoming episode. Given how things unfolded last week, this was always coming. However, fans can expect the babyface duo to earn an easy win over their rivals.

The EST of WWE and The Empress of Tomorrow may squash their opponents to pick up a quick victory on Monday.

#2 Brock Lesnar hits back at Omos

It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. The Brock Lesnar & Omos segment from #WWERAW is about to hit 1 million views on WWE's YouTube channel.It's the most viewed segment from Monday's show by almost 500,000 views. https://t.co/ASW0CcfQBr

Omos came face-to-face with Brock Lesnar on the previous edition of the red brand. While fans expected The Beast to take The Nigerian Giant on a trip to Suplex City, he was left embarrassed after Omos sent him over the top rope.

Given how things unfolded last week, fans can expect a furious Brock Lesnar to hit back at his WrestleMania opponent in the upcoming episode. The Beast could lay waste to Omos, sending him a strong message before their clash at WrestleMania 39.

#1 Roman Reigns engages in a brawl with Cody Rhodes

Paul Heyman revealed on the previous episode of WWE RAW that Roman Reigns would make a return to WWE RAW next week. The Tribal Chief will likely address Cody Rhodes regarding their match at WrestleMania Hollywood.

Fans can expect this segment to turn into something big as Cody Rhodes could confront him. The creative team could have the duo fire verbal volleys at each other before getting involved in a massive brawl.

This angle would act as an apt appetizer for the pair's clash at The Showcase of the Immortals.

