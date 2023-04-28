5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (April 28, 2023) 

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Gunther successfully defend his Intercontinental Championship against Xavier Woods. WWE announced Zelina Vega vs. Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash 2023 on the show as well.

Tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown is scheduled to be broadcast live from the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas and will witness the commencement of the 2023 WWE Draft.

Furthermore, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are scheduled to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championship against The Usos, while Zelina Vega is set to lock horns with Sonya Deville in a one-on-one contest.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen in tonight's edition of the blue brand.

#5. Zelina Vega defeats Sonya Deville on WWE SmackDown

Zelina Vega and is scheduled to take on Sonya Deville on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect Vega to make easy work of the latter to earn a victory.

Given Vega is set to lock horns with Rhea Ripley for the SmackDown Women's Championship at Backlash, the company cannot afford to have her lose just one week before the clash. Hence, an easy win for the former Queen of the Ring could be on the cards.

#4. Rhea Ripley attacks Zelina Vega following her match

While Zelina Vega may be the favorite in her match against Sonya Deville tonight on WWE SmackDown, things may not end too well for her following her encounter. As mentioned earlier, the former Queen of the Ring vs. Rhea Ripley is currently scheduled for Backlash 2023.

However, there has not been a lot of hype surrounding the championship match. Hence, the company could have The Eradicator attack Vega following her match to draw eyeballs. The Eradicator may interrupt Zelina's celebrations following her win and wreak havoc. This potential angle could be Ripley's way of sending her rival a strong message.

#3. Big E returns

WRKD Wrestling @WRKDWrestling One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E.



Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. One name rumored to return during the upcoming draft is former WWE champion, Big E. Big E has been sidelined with a major neck injury since March ‘22. https://t.co/DxLxjKqyKe

WWE is reportedly planning several huge surprises and massive returns for the 2023 WWE Draft. A recent report has revealed that Big E could be one of the stars to make his blockbuster return to WWE during the draft.

The former WWE Champion has been out of action since March 2022 due to a neck injury. However, Big E could make his potential return on WWE SmackDown tonight to be a part of the "game-changing" draft. It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for him upon his return.

#2. The Usos defeat Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens to become the new Undisputed Tag Team Champions

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Usos on tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. However, things may not end too well for the current champions in the match as they could lose their titles tonight.

Given Sami Zayn's stance on Saudi Arabia, it is unlikely that he and Kevin Owens will travel to Jeddah for the Night of Champions Premium Live Event.

Considering that each of the main roster titles have been traditionally defended at the event, there have been murmurs of the duo dropping their titles before the high-profile event.

If that's indeed the case, the company could have Solo Sikoa make his presence felt during the match tonight to help The Usos prevail over KO and Zayn.

#1. Roman Reigns becomes the number 1 pick of WWE SmackDown

As mentioned earlier, the 2023 WWE Draft will commence tonight on WWE SmackDown. WWE has announced that each night of the draft will witness a unique pool of superstars eligible to be drafted.

Fans have been wondering about potential names who could be the number one pick in the draft. Given Roman Reigns is currently the Undisputed Universal Champion, plus the poster boy of the Stamford-based company, he is all but locked in as the number one pick in the WWE Draft. However, it will be interesting to see if the company decides to shift him to the red brand.

While that could happen, it seems unlikely given FOX may not want to let go of The Tribal Chief in the draft. Hence, Reigns could be the number one pick of the blue brand.

Are you excited about tonight's edition of SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

