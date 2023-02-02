5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (February 3, 2023) 

The fallout episode of WWE SmackDown following the Royal Rumble will emanate live from the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, on February 3, 2023.

WWE made a terrific start following the Rumble as the recently concluded edition of RAW received rave reviews from fans and critics alike. The company will look to keep the ball rolling with an action-packed episode of WWE SmackDown.

The upcoming episode will witness Charlotte Flair defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville. Furthermore, the final of the tag team tournament to determine the #1 contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship is also scheduled for Friday night.

In this piece, we take a look at five things that could unfold on the upcoming show.

#5. Sheamus & Drew McIntyre hit back at The Viking Raiders on WWE SmackDown

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Viking Raiders attack Drew McIntyre and Sheamus before their semifinal match against Hit Row. The duo was then replaced by Braun Strowman & Ricochet in the contest.

Given the way things unfolded last week, fans can expect McIntyre & Sheamus to look to exact revenge on The Viking Raiders on the upcoming show. The duo may hit back at Erik & Ivar to send them a strong message.

#4. Charlotte Flair defeats Sonya Deville; Rhea Ripley attacks

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville next Friday on #SmackDown Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville next Friday on #SmackDown. https://t.co/Twc19Ksoao

Charlotte Flair will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sonya Deville on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Deville has proved to be a thorn in the flesh for The Queen as she has targeted Flair on several occasions in the last few weeks.

Fans can expect the current SmackDown Women's Champion to successfully defend her title against Sonya on the upcoming show. However, the night may not end too well for her as she could be attacked by her WrestleMania opponent, Rhea Ripley.

The Eradicator of The Judgment Day could show up following The Queen's match to lay waste to her. The creative team could have Ripley stand tall over Flair to end the segment.

#3. Braun Strowman & Ricochet defeat Imperium

As mentioned earlier, Braun Strowman & Ricochet replaced Sheamus and Drew McIntyre to take on Hit Row in the semifinals of the SmackDown Tag Team Championship #1 Contender's Tournament.

The duo made easy work of their opponents to earn a spot in the final. Strowman & Ricochet will now take on Imperium on the upcoming show in a bid to become the #1 contender for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship.

Fans can expect this match to be a banger. However, the babyface duo of Ricochet and The Monster of All Monsters are likely to emerge victorious.

#2. Bray Wyatt introduces Alexa Bliss as the first member of the real-life FireFly Fun House

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt Fanpage @AlexaDaGOAT If the Wyatt 6 faction ever happens that should be what replaces The Bloodline in WWE If the Wyatt 6 faction ever happens that should be what replaces The Bloodline in WWE https://t.co/o8tFgrdKWU

Following Bray Wyatt's match against LA Knight at the Royal Rumble, we saw the FireFly Fun House characters witnessing the chaos at ringside. While rumors of a real-life version of FireFly Fun House have been making the rounds for quite some time now, nothing has come of it yet.

However, this could change on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. With Alexa Bliss losing her match against Bianca Belair at the Rumble, her feud against The EST has seemingly reached its climax.

Hence, WWE could switch Little Miss Bliss to the blue brand for a potential reunion with The Eater of Worlds. The creative team could have Wyatt introduce Bliss as a character of his FireFly Fun House.

#1. WWE announces Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Elimination Chamber 2023

As you may know, Sami Zayn turned on Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble. The Honorary Uce attacked The Tribal Chief with a chair before Jimmy Uso, and Solo Sikoa laid waste to him.

As per a recent report, WWE is planning a blockbuster match between the duo for Elimination Chamber 2023, and the same could be made official on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The creative team could have Zayn explain his actions to The Bloodline, only for Reigns to attack him. This could then lead to the company officially announcing the duo in a match for the Elimination Chamber event.

Should WWE book Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn for the Elimination Chamber? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

