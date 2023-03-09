5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (March 10, 2023) 

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bobby Lashley get the better of Uncle Howdy. Also on the show, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes came face-to-face in the WWE ring for the very first time.

Overall, it was a good show and fans will be hoping for another hard-hitting episode when WWE SmackDown emanates live from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on March 10, 2023.

WWE has announced a fatal five-way match between Kofi Kingston, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Sheamus, and LA Knight to determine the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship. Furthermore, Ricochet and Braun Strowman will take on The Viking Raiders in the upcoming show.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could unfold on Friday's show.

#5. Rhea Ripley attacks Charlotte Flair on WWE SmackDown

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-poten… Potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair match at WWE WrestleMania 39 Potential spoiler on Rhea Ripley-Charlotte Flair match at WWE WrestleMania 39sportskeeda.com/wwe/news-poten…

Rhea Ripley won the Women's Royal Rumble match and challenged Charlotte Flair to a WrestleMania rematch for the SmackDown Women's Championship. However, the ongoing feud between the duo has been lukewarm so far. But that could change during the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

The creative team could have The Eradicator of the Judgment Day lay waste to The Queen on Friday night. Ripley could stand tall over the current SmackDown Women's Champion to send her a strong message. This angle will then set up their feud beautifully.

#4. Xavier Woods replaces Kofi Kingston in the fatal 5-way match

Kofi Kingston is scheduled to take on four other WWE Superstars in a fatal 5-way match for a shot at Gunther's Intercontinental Championship. However, the former WWE Champion is reportedly set to miss the bout due to an injury.

Hence, WWE could have his current tag team partner, Xavier Woods, replace him in the contender's match. Woods on multiple occasions has shown that he can hang with anyone inside the WWE ring and it will be interesting to see him go against the likes of Sheamus and McIntyre.

#3. Drew McIntyre becomes the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown will witness Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Kofi Kingston, Karrion Kross, and LA Knight lock horns with each other in a fatal 5-way match to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship.

While it could be anybody's game, The Scottish Warrior looks a bit ahead in the race to win the high-profile bout. The creative team could have McIntyre beat the odds to earn a match against Gunther for the IC Championship at WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.

#2. Bray Wyatt and Uncle Howdy lay waste to Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley made an appearance on the previous episode of WWE SmackDown to address Bray Wyatt. While The All-Mighty called out The Eater of Worlds, he was interrupted by Uncle Howdy.

The hideous figure attacked Lashley. However, the former United States Champion got the better of the exchange. Given how things unfolded last week, fans can expect Wyatt to hit back at Lashley. The New Face of Fear could join forces with Howdy to lay waste to The All-Mighty on the upcoming show.

#1. Roman Reigns welcomes Jey Uso back to The Bloodline

WrestlingWorldCC @WrestlingWCC Jey Uso is back with The Bloodline 🩸 Jey Uso is back with The Bloodline 🩸 https://t.co/kRILVO1fmP

In a shocking turn of events, Jey Uso turned on Sami Zayn, siding with The Bloodline on the recent episode of WWE RAW. Given the reports of WWE planning a potential tag match between The Usos and Sami Zayn & Kevin Owens for WrestleMania 39, this was always coming.

Given how things unfolded on Monday night, fans can expect an elated Roman Reigns to welcome Jey Uso back to The Bloodline. The heel faction could stand in unison on Friday's show to send a strong message to the entire WWE roster.

Are you excited about WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Cody Rhodes gave us the scoop about his promo war with Roman Reigns where Dusty was mentioned here

Poll : 0 votes