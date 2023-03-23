5 things that could happen on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown (March 24, 2023) 

Last week's episode of WWE SmackDown saw Kevin Owens reunite with Sami Zayn. Also on the show, the company announced a triple-threat match between Gunther, Sheamus, and Drew McIntyre for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 39.

Fans can expect the Stamford-based promotion to keep the ball rolling when WWE SmackDown airs live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on March 24, 2023.

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will take on LA Knight in singles action and Cody Rhodes is also scheduled to take on Ludwig Kaiser on Friday's show.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen during the next episode of the blue brand.

#5. WWE pits Rhea Ripley in a match against Zelina Vega

Rhea Ripley's sell on this DDT from Zelina Vega was a thing of beauty

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Legado Del Fantasma take on The Judgment Day in a tag match. While they had their moments in the match, Santos Escobar and Zelina Vega succumbed to a loss in the end.

Rhea hit a devastating Riptide on Vega before pinning her. Given how things ended between the duo last week, WWE could book a one-on-one encounter between The Eradicator of The Judgment Day and Zelina on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown.

If that happens, fans can expect Ripely to make easy work of her opponent to earn a quick victory.

#4. Dominik Mysterio costs Rey Mysterio his match against LA Knight on WWE SmackDown

Rey Mysterio is scheduled to take on LA Knight on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. This came to fruition after the duo was involved in a heated backstage exchange last week on the blue brand.

Fans can expect this encounter to be entertaining. However, things may not turn out too well for The Luchador in the match, as potential interference from Dominik Mysterio could be on the cards. Dominik might make his presence felt during Rey's match to cost him the win.

#3. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre hit back at Imperium

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre locked horns with each other to become the #1 contender for the Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania. However, the match ended on a controversial note.

The ending saw both superstars knock each other out simultaneously. Following that, Gunther made his way into the ring to stop the referee's count. He then joined his Imperium stablemates to lay waste to both McIntyre and Sheamus.

Given how things unfolded, expect The Scottish Warrior and The Celtic Warrior to hit back at the heel stable during the upcoming episode. The creative team could have Sheamus and Drew join forces with each other to take out the Imperium on Friday.

#2. Rey Mysterio accepts Dominik's challenge

The recent episode of WWE RAW saw Dominik Mysterio fire verbal volleys at his father Rey Mysterio. Ex-Con Dom then revealed that he would be present on WWE SmackDown to ask his mother's permission to fight his father at WrestleMania 39.

Following that, WWE went on to announce that the entire Mysterio family will be on Friday's show. Fans can expect some Mysterio family drama to be on the cards for the upcoming episode.

Dominik, along with Rhea Ripley, could kidnap or threaten to hurt Rey's wife and daughter, forcing him to accept his WrestleMania challenge.

#1. Cody Rhodes defeats Ludwig Kaiser; Roman Reigns attacks

Cody Rhodes will take on Ludwig Kaiser in a singles contest on the upcoming episode of the blue brand. Fans can expect The American Nightmare to make easy work of his rival to earn a quick victory.

However, he could be interrupted by Roman Reigns following his win. The Tribal Chief could cut Rhodes' celebration short on Friday's show. Reigns could lay waste to the former AEW superstar and send him a stern warning.

Should Rey Mysterio accept Dominik Mysterio's challenge for a match at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

