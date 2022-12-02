5 things that could happen in WWE in December 2022 

November 2022 was another feather in the cap for WWE as the company had tremendous commercial success. The sports entertainment giant hosted two premium live events, Crown Jewel and Survivor Series during the month, which garnered huge numbers at the box office.

Last month also saw a few blockbuster bouts, be it The Bloodline vs. Team Brutes (The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre and Kevin Owens) at Survivor Series or Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel.

The promotion will look to keep the ball rolling as we enter the new month. While December is usually considered a slow month, it could still be pretty eventful. This month could also shed light on WWE's plans for the Royal Rumble 2023.

On that note, let's take a look at five things that could happen this month.

#5. WWE plants the seeds of Sami Zayn's ousting from The Bloodline

Sami Zayn seems to have found a new lease on life ever since joining The Bloodline as The Honorary Uce. His tremendous work, plus his dedication towards his character, has made him insanely over among fans. However, things may soon turn south for Zayn.

While The Honorary Uce has proved his loyalty by helping The Bloodline secure a win at Survivor Series WarGames, the faction could turn on him shortly.

WWE reportedly seems to be planning Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns for Elimination Chamber 2023. Another report has revealed that the company seems to be planning a blockbuster tag team match between Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs The Usos for WrestleMania 39.

Hence, it would not be wrong to say that Sami's days as part of The Bloodline are numbered. Fans can expect the company to lay down the breadcrumbs for the swerve this month.

#4. Charlotte Flair returns

Charlotte Flair went on a hiatus after losing her SmackDown Women's Championship in an "I Quit" match against Ronda Rousey in May 2022. However, The Queen is likely to return to the company very soon.

Flair recently teased her WWE comeback on Instagram through a series of posts. Fans can expect The Queen to make her much-awaited return this month.

While it would be interesting to see what the company has in store for the former Women's Champion upon her return, it wouldn't be surprising if the creative team books her against Rousey in a rematch.

#3. Sasha Banks and Naomi return and challenge Damage CTRL

Rumors of Sasha Banks and Naomi's potential return to the promotion have been making the rounds for a while now. While nothing has come of it yet, that could change shortly.

Sasha Banks recently teased a potential WWE return by sharing a TikTok video of her training with the caption "She is coming", This, coupled with reports of Banks and Naomi reaching an agreement with the promotion, has led many to believe that The Boss n Glow connection could return very soon.

Given there isn't any major storyline surrounding Damage CTRL's tag team championships, fans can expect Banks & Naomi to challenge Dakota Kai & IYO SKY for the titles upon their return.

#2. High-profile feuds

thewrestlingclassic @twcworldwide #WarGames We have never had a proper Bayley vs Becky Lynch feud on the main roster. This is the time. #Survivorseries We have never had a proper Bayley vs Becky Lynch feud on the main roster. This is the time. #Survivorseries #WarGames https://t.co/BumIAIAnlt

Survivor Series WarGames witnessed the culmination of several feuds. Furthermore, the event also teased a few fresh, high-profile feuds that are expected to progress this month.

While the red brand could feature Becky Lynch vs. Bayley, Seth Rollins vs. Theory for the United States Championship, Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship, the blue brand could have Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight and Roman Reigns vs. Kevin Owens.

Fans can expect these feuds to potentially culminate in matches at the Royal Rumble 2023.

#1. Bo Dallas is revealed to be the face behind Uncle Howdy

For those unaware, Bo Dallas could reportedly make his WWE return shortly. The former WWE Superstar is likely to be involved in a storyline with his real-life brother Bray Wyatt upon his return to the promotion.

Rumor has it that Dallas could be the face behind Uncle Howdy's character. The Eater of Worlds has been plagued by Howdy ever since his return. The demented figure has interrupted Wyatt on several occasions, however, the mystery behind the mask could be revealed shortly.

It would be interesting to see how WWE injects Dallas into the storyline if/when he returns. The creative team revealing Howdy as the man behind the attacks on LA Knight could be one such lucrative idea.

Should Sami Zayn be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

