5 Things that could happen in WWE in October 2022 

September 2022 was a great month for WWE. From action-packed matches to sensational returns to unexpected swerves, this month had it all. It also featured Clash at the Castle, WWE's first stadium event in the UK in 30 years, which was a huge commercial success.

Despite having to face tough competition from NFL games, WWE enjoyed good viewership throughout the month. This could be attributed to Triple H's phenomenal work since taking over the creative department of the company.

The Game will look to continue with the good work as we head into another important month for the company. October will feature the hardcore premium live event, Extreme Rules. Following that, the promotion will start building towards its next spectacle, Crown Jewel.

Thus, this is expected to be another busy month for the company. With that said, let's take a look at five things that could happen in the promotion this month.

#5. A rise in viewership

Triple H and the creative team have done a good job recently.

As mentioned above, WWE has racked up some good numbers in the last few weeks, despite going head-to-head against NFL games. Expect these numbers to see a meteoric rise this October.

Given several part-timers are expected to return following Extreme Rules to lay down the breadcrumbs for a match at Crown Jewel, the promotion could see a rise in viewership this month.

Furthermore, the creative department has done tremendously well in building intrigue behind a few storylines - be it The White Rabbit or The Miz & Dexter Lumis angle. With these storylines expected to reach their climax this month, it could help WWE attain some impressive numbers at the box office.

#4. Huge returns

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier WWE has a lot of plans for Crown Jewel on November 5th. We can confirm that Goldberg won't be there, but Brock Lesnar will work the big Saudi Arabia show. ringsidenews.com/2022/09/26/bro… WWE has a lot of plans for Crown Jewel on November 5th. We can confirm that Goldberg won't be there, but Brock Lesnar will work the big Saudi Arabia show. ringsidenews.com/2022/09/26/bro…

Following the conclusion of Extreme Rules, the promotion will start building up for its Saudi Special, Crown Jewel 2022. The company has already announced that Roman Reigns will face Logan Paul in singles action for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event.

Given WWE's affinity towards booking several part-timers on the show, several high-profile names could make their return to the company this month to lay down the foundations of a match at the event.

While Brock Lesnar seems on board for a bout at Riyadh's show, there have been conflicting reports about Goldberg's involvement.

On another note, several other names such as John Cena and Pat McAfee could also return this month to tease a bout at Crown Jewel.

#3. & #2. Liv Morgan drops her SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey; Charlotte Flair returns to WWE

Liv Morgan will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. However, the odds of the current champ dropping her title to The Rowdy One are quite high.

Given how Rousey has managed to turn things around in the last few weeks after an underwhelming stint on the blue brand. It's only a matter of time before WWE rewards her by crowning her as the new champ.

The creative team could have the former SmackDown Women's Champion prevail over Morgan at Extreme Rules to become the new champion. However, the company could go on to introduce her new challenger on the same night.

With Charlotte Flair rumored to make her return to the company anytime soon, WWE could have The Queen return on October 8 to lay down the breadcrumbs for a feud against the new champion.

#1. Bray Wyatt is revealed as the face behind The White Rabbit clues

Who's behind the White Rabbit clues?

The White Rabbit angle has intrigued fans over the last few weeks. While names such as Karrion Kross, Ken Shamrock and Shane Thorne have teased being the White Rabbit, nothing has been confirmed yet.

On another note, a recent report has suggested that the White Rabbit reveal could happen at Extreme Rules 2022. Since the majority of the clues have been linked to Bray Wyatt, The Friend could return to the company on October 8.

Will that happen? Only time will tell. However, there's no denying that Wyatt's return will surely be the best for the business.

Will Bray Wyatt return at Extreme Rules 2022? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

We asked Saraya's parents if we should step into a wrestling ring again here

LIVE POLL Q. Are you excited about the return of several part-timers to WWE this month? Yes No 59 votes so far