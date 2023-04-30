5 things that could happen on WWE RAW before Backlash 2023 (May 1, 2023) - a main roster debut, dominant faction splits

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Triple H make an appearance to announce the return of the World Heavyweight Championship. Also on the show, Bad Bunny challenged Damian Priest to a Street Fight at WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico.

The upcoming episode of WWE RAW will emanate live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas on May 1, 2023 and will witness the conclusion of the 2023 WWE Draft. Furthermore, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to make his return on Monday's show.

With this being the final RAW before Backlash 2023, fans can expect the Stamford-based company to go all out in hyping the upcoming premium live event.

On that note, here are five things that could happen on the show.

#5 Indi Hartwell accepts Bianca Belair's open challenge on WWE RAW

Xero News @NewsXero



Awaiting more info on this before confirming 100% Xero News @NewsXero Hearing a potential Open Challenge On Raw.



Will hopefully have more details tomorrow. Hearing a potential Open Challenge On Raw.Will hopefully have more details tomorrow. This is Potentially BiancaAwaiting more info on this before confirming 100% twitter.com/NewsXero/statu… This is Potentially Bianca Awaiting more info on this before confirming 100% twitter.com/NewsXero/statu…

A recent report from Xero News has suggested that Bianca Belair could lay out an open challenge for the RAW Women's Championship on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

If that happens, one potential name who could accept The EST's challenge could be Indi Hartwell. The current NXT Women's Champion was drafted to the red brand on the opening night of the WWE Draft. The company could book her main roster debut on the upcoming show.

Hartwell could make a strong statement by accepting Bianaca's challenge and putting up a stellar performance against the current RAW Women's Champion. WWE can also protect both the stars by having Damage CTRL get involved in the match.

#4 Damage CTRL attacks Bianca Belair

IYO SKY is scheduled to lock horns with Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at Backlash 2023. Given The EST of WWE is likely to defeat SKY at the event, fans can expect the Damage CTRL star to stand tall on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW.

IYO SKY could join forces with Dakota Kai and Bayley to launch a brutal 3-on-1 attack on Belair. This would add some much-needed momentum behind IYO's back before her clash at Backlash.

#3 The Bloodline splits in the WWE Draft

𝐃𝐫𝐚𝐕𝐞𝐧 @WrestlingCovers Heyman, Solo, and Roman Reigns have been drafted to SmackDown. Heyman, Solo, and Roman Reigns have been drafted to SmackDown. https://t.co/WaH0U30NLi

Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa, along with Paul Heyman, were drafted to WWE SmackDown on the opening night of the 2023 WWE Draft. The Usos fate will be decided on the final night of the Draft.

There is a high chance that the company could split the faction by drafting the former Undisputed Tag Team Champions to the red brand. Even if that doesn't happen, The Usos' days in The Bloodline could be numbered, given how Reigns hasn't been on the same page with his brothers lately.

#2 Omos lays waste to Seth Rollins

Omos is scheduled to take on Seth Rollins at Backlash 2023. Given The Visionary is the favorite in the match, fans can expect the company to have The Nigerian Giant look strong by having him stand tall on Monday night.

Omos could lay waste to the former WWE Champion, sending him a stern warning before their clash at Backlash. Given the feud has received lukewarm responses from fans so far, this potential angle may help it grab some eyeballs.

#1 Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes engage in a brawl

Brock Lesnar will make his return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, things may not end too well for The Beast Incarnate as he could be interrupted by Cody Rhodes.

The American Nightmare could get involved in a war of words with his Backlash opponent before getting involved in a physical altercation. This could lead to a potential brawl. This potential angle would then set up their match beautifully for Backlash 2023.

Are you excited for WWE RAW? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

