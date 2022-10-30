5 things that could happen on WWE RAW before Crown Jewel 2022 (October 31, 2022)

The previous episode of WWE RAW saw Bayley earn a massive victory against Bianca Belair. Elsewhere on the show, Finn Balor prevailed over Karl Anderson, while Austin Theory defeated Mustafa Ali courtesy of a distraction from Seth Rollins.

While Brock Lesnar was a notable absentee from the show, this will change when the go-home edition of WWE RAW emanates live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, on October 31, 2022.

WWE has announced that The Beast will be making his return on Monday night to hype his Crown Jewel match against Bobby Lashley. On top of that, the upcoming episode will also feature Roman Reigns. The two matches announced for the show are Bianca Belair vs. Nikki Cross and Matt Riddle vs. Otis in a Trick or Street Fight.

In this piece, we look at five things the company could be planning for the final RAW before Crown Jewel.

#5. Beth Phoenix helps The O.C. stand tall over The Judgment Day

As mentioned earlier, Finn Balor defeated Karl Anderson on the previous episode of WWE RAW after Rhea Ripley subdued the latter with a low blow. While Anderson had a good showing in the match, Ripley's interference made all the difference in the end.

Later in the show, Gallows talked about having a "Rhea-lution." One should not forget that Beth Phoenix has some unfinished business with Ripley. Thus, the veteran could make her return to WWE RAW next week to help The O.C.

The creative team could have The Glamazon take out Ripley before The O.C. takes out the rest of The Judgment Day to end the night on a high note.

#4. Elias helps Matt Riddle even the odds against Otis & Chad Gable on WWE RAW

Elias defeated Chad Gable on the previous edition of the red brand. However, he was attacked by The Alpha Academy following the match. This resulted in Matt Riddle making his way out to the ring to make the save.

Following last week's event, WWE announced that The Original Bro would face Otis in a Trick or Street Fight on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, potential interference from Gable seems highly likely.

The creative team could have the former Olympian interfere in the match, only for Elias to show up to even the odds. Expect Riddle to make easy work of Otis in a fun and entertaining contest on Monday.

#3. Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engage in another epic brawl

Brock Lesnar will be making his return on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may turn into a wild night for The Beast Incarnate as a potential confrontation with Bobby Lashley seems likely.

The creative team could have The All Mighty interrupt Lesnar on Monday, resulting in a massive brawl between the duo. This angle could lead to the entire locker room getting involved and trying to separate the rivals.

A potential tussle between the two would not only send the live audience into a frenzy but also act as an apt appetizer for the duo's clash at Crown Jewel.

#2. Bayley lays waste to Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair will take on Nikki Cross on the upcoming episode of WWE RAW. However, this may not end well for the current RAW Women's Champion, as Bayley could make her presence felt during the bout.

The creative team could have the former SmackDown Women's Champion lay waste to The EST following her match on WWE RAW. Given Belair is likely to retain her title at Crown Jewel, expect The Role Model to stand tall on Monday night.

#1. Logan Paul spoils Roman Reigns' RAW return

WWE has announced that Roman Reigns will feature on the upcoming episode of the red brand. However, The Tribal Chief's rare RAW appearance could be spoilt by his Crown Jewel opponent, Logan Paul.

The creative team could have the YouTube sensation take out the current face of the company. This would establish The Maverick as a legit threat to Roman's title reign heading into the November 5 show.

While Reigns will likely retain his title at Crown Jewel, expect a strong showing from The Maverick at the Saudi spectacle.

