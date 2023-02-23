5 things that could happen on WWE SmackDown following Elimination Chamber (February 24, 2023) 

The first WWE SmackDown following Elimination Chamber 2023 is scheduled to air live from the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, on February 24, 2023. It will feature the fallout from the recently concluded premium live event.

WWE has announced that Rey Mysterio will lock horns with Karrion Kross in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley will come face-to-face, while Bray Wyatt will present another edition of Firefly Funhouse on Friday night.

Fans can also expect several other familiar faces, such as Drew McIntyre, Sheamus, Roman Reigns, and Sami Zayn, to feature on the show.

On that note, let's look at five things that could happen in the upcoming episode.

#5. Dominik Mysterio costs Rey Mysterio his match against Karrion Kross

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 I’m legitimately looking forward to holidays so I can see Dominik and Rhea Ripley antagonize Rey Mysterio I’m legitimately looking forward to holidays so I can see Dominik and Rhea Ripley antagonize Rey Mysterio 😂😂https://t.co/RrEgjmwOJa

Rey Mysterio will lock horns with Karrion Kross on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. However, this may not end too well for the Luchador, as potential interference from Dominik Mysterio could be on the cards.

Given Rey is rumored to face his son in a singles contest at The Show of Shows, Dominik could make his presence felt during the match and lay down the breadcrumbs for their rumored showdown. The creative team could have him interrupt the bout to cost his father, the victory over Kross.

#4. Jey Uso sides with his family on WWE SmackDown

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse The thought of Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn makes me so nervous. The thought of Jey Uso turning on Sami Zayn makes me so nervous. https://t.co/Bs7DlvOGV2

At Elimination Chamber 2023, Roman Reigns handed a steel chair to Jey Uso, asking him to strike Sami Zayn. When the current Undisputed Tag Team Champion refused to do so, The Head of the Table embarrassed him before pushing him aside.

While many have been speculating about Jey finally turning on Roman, it may not come to fruition given how things unfolded at the event. The Usos are rumored to defend their Undisputed Tag Team Championships against Zayn & Owens at WrestleMania. Hence, a potential turn for Jey seems a bit distant.

Fans can expect Jey Uso to side with his family in the upcoming episode to feud with Zayn and Owens in the coming weeks.

#3. Rhea Ripley strikes first

Rhea Ripley will come face-to-face with her WrestleMania opponent Charlotte Flair on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Fans can expect this segment to turn south sooner rather than later as The Eradicator may attack The Queen.

The creative team could have Ripley and Flair fire verbal volleys at each other before having The Eradicator assault the current SmackDown Women's Champion to send her a message. This could be an apt way to kick off this high-profile feud on the Road to WrestleMania 39.

#2. Bray Wyatt sends a chilling warning to Bobby Lashley

The previous episode of WWE SmackDown saw Bray Wyatt quickly take out Hit Row before warning the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley at Elimination Chamber.

The company has now announced that The Eater of Worlds will present a Firefly Funhouse segment on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown. Given Lashley prevailed over Lesnar on Saturday; fans can expect the former WWE Universal Champion to target The All-Mighty during the segment.

Wyatt could send a chilling warning to Lashely, laying the foundation for a potential match at The Show of Shows.

#1. Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes come face-to-face

Pro Wrestling Finesse @ProWFinesse Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. Patiently waiting for Roman Reigns & Cody Rhodes' first face-off. https://t.co/0MKe1pUolO

After successfully defending his Undisputed Universal Championship against Sami Zayn at the Elimination Chamber, Roman Reigns will now face Cody Rhodes on The Show of Shows. The American Nightmare won the Men's Royal Rumble Match to earn a spot in the main event of WrestleMania and is determined to dethrone Reigns.

The creative team could have the duo come face-to-face on the upcoming episode of WWE SmackDown to make a blockbuster start to this feud. While it may be too soon for the rivals to get involved in a physical confrontation, fans can expect a war of words between the two rivals on Friday night.

Are you excited about WWE SmackDown? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes