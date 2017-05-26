5 things I learned from meeting Jinder Mahal

The Maharaja popped up at WaleMania.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 26 May 2017, 18:27 IST

Will he hold onto the belt?

WrestleMania week provides fans with many cool opportunities, with one of the main ones being the chance to meet some of your favourite WWE superstars. Whilst the majority of these chances come from events like Axxess and special rewards from the travel packages, you can also find WWE wrestlers hanging around at WaleMania.

For those of you who don’t know, the event created by Wale & Court Bauer combines the arts of music and professional wrestling in a night of pure madness. This year was the third instalment of the event and it certainly didn’t disappoint, exceeding the expectations of every single fan that was in attendance that night.

One person in particular who stood out when we met was Jinder Mahal, with the now WWE Champion (that’s still weird to say) happily meeting several people throughout the night. It’s odd to look back on that Thursday evening in March when he was just a jobber, especially now that he is a bonafide main eventer on SmackDown Live.

Still, for reasons that we’re about to explain, you should all still hail The Maharaja – and with that in mind, here are five things I learned from meeting Jinder Mahal.

#1 He’s huge

Jinder Mahal is a monster of a man!

When you watch these guys compete on WWE television you realise that they are indeed larger than life characters, but it’s not until you meet them in person that you really understand just how massive they all are.

Jinder, in addition to his ridiculous physique, stands at a monstrous 6’5” which is taller than the majority of the locker room.

At first, we thought he was just a bouncer wandering around, but it soon became evident that the former 3MB member was there live in living colour. With just three days remaining until his performance in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal, Jinder seemed more prepared than ever.