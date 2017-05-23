5 things Jinder Mahal must change to be acknowledged as a main event star after winning the WWE Championship

The top 5 things that Jinder Mahal must change in order to continue to be acknowledged as a true main event talent in the WWE.

by zackheydorn Top 5 / Top 10 23 May 2017, 01:41 IST

Jinder Mahal won the WWE Championship from Randy Orton at Backlash

Since the brand split, SmackDown Live has been billed as the land of opportunity in the WWE. Nothing represents this mantra better than the recent push of former 3MB member Jinder Mahal. The Maharaja became the new WWE Champion after pinning Randy Orton at WWE Backlash.

While this is Jinder’s first taste of the main event scene in the WWE, he’ll need to change a few things if he wants to occupy this top spot on a regular basis and not be remembered as a transitional champ.

#5 His in-ring style

Mahal delivers a superkick to AJ Styles

Jinder Mahal has languished at the bottom of the card for several years. Throughout that time, he was a comedic heel who wasn't menacing or believable inside the ring.

To truly be a regular main event star and have a successful championship run, Mahal needs to overcome that in-ring stigma. He needs to tweak his style on the fly and show that his work in the ring can be real and meaningful.

He needs to come off as a dangerous antagonist that can cause significant damage to his opponents when they face him. When he achieves this, fans will see him as not just a flash in the pan main eventer, but as the WWE Champion and a top heel on SmackDown Live that is to be feared by all.

Moreover, Jinder has been using the same finisher since his NXT run, The Camel Clutch, untill now and it’s getting quite stale.