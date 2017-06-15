5 things Jinder Mahal needs to show us at WWE Money in the Bank 2017

The Maharaja will be put to the test at WWE Money in the Bank 2017.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 15 Jun 2017, 00:58 IST

The big one in St Louis...



Jinder Mahal may not be the best WWE Champion of all time, and in all honesty, he doesn’t even make the top 30 – but there’s potential there for a successful heel champion. Sure, it doesn’t seem like it right now on the face of it, but nobody has given him an established chance to succeed at the highest level.

It’s only been a few weeks, and the material Jinder has been given hasn’t exactly set the world on fire, so at this point, The Maharaja needs to take matters into his own hands. We aren’t 100% confident in what that means, but with a huge match coming up this Sunday, there’s no room for error.

After all, Money in the Bank is rapidly turning into one of WWE’s most important pay per views.

With his opponent being Randy Orton, a lot of people are already downplaying the quality of what will likely be the main event in St Louis. Sure, he doesn’t have an excellent track record over the last few years, but the show is in his hometown, so you just know that The Viper is going to try and pull a big performance out of the bag.

With that being said, here are five things Jinder Mahal needs to show us at MITB 2017.

#1 Independence

Step aside, Bollywood Boyz



The Singh Brothers have done a good job as Jinder’s sidekicks over the last few weeks, but we need to see Mahal regain some credibility at Money in the Bank. There’s already a great deal of pressure on his shoulders given how unbelievable he is as a world champion, so why not try and fix that against Randy?

If he does end up retaining, have Mahal do it squeaky clean by catching Orton off guard with a mistake he made. This would not only make the champ look smart and force Orton to re-evaluate his performances in the ring, but it would also prove that The Singh Brothers don’t need to hold his hand every step of the way. It’s a win-win situation.

