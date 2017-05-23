5 things Jinder Mahal told us in his interview

What did new WWE champion Jinder Mahal have to say in his interviews with Sportskeeda?

23 May 2017

Jinder Mahal poses with his newly-won WWE championship

Jinder Mahal completed one of the most shocking ascensions to stardom WWE has ever seen. After years of being a jobber, getting released, and returning to be a jobber yet again, Mahal has flipped things around dramatically.

He won a number one contender’s battle royale on SmackDown Live six weeks ago, and since then, it’s been full speed ahead for The Maharaja. No one in WWE history has ever gone from a joke to a champion so quickly. Don’t bother pinching yourselves, because this is the reality. We’re in the era of Jinder Mahal.

We’ll have to wait and see what lies ahead for Mahal. But right now, he and WWE fans should relish the fact that there’s a fresh new champion. Regardless of what you may think of Mahal, he’s worked extremely hard to get to this point and could actually turn out to be a pretty solid champion.

Sportskeeda had a chance to speak with Mahal both before and after his shocking championship win. He spoke about his career milestones, his rise to stardom, and his championship win among other things.

Here are the five biggest highlights of what Mahal had to say:

#5 He feels at home on SmackDown LIVE and believes it’s the land of opportunity

SmackDown has been considered the land of opportunity since the brand split was initially implemented last summer. And it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to argue with that moniker. Just last night, the Fashion Police had a tag team title shot.

But more importantly, Jinder Mahal, someone who was the definition of a jobber just a few weeks ago, is now WWE champion. And Mahal himself realises that SmackDown is indeed the land of opportunity, and he believes he’s proven that.

“Raw is also a great show but I feel, for me, SmackDown is a better opportunity and I’ve run with the opportunity so far on the blue brand,” Mahal said.

It’s hard to dispute that considering what Mahal was doing on Raw before moving to SmackDown in the superstar shakeup. He was re-introduced to the WWE Universe by Heath Slater and since then had lost essentially every match he was in on Raw. Then he moved to SmackDown and suddenly he’s a main-event talent.

This has been a meteoric rise for Mahal, so it’s no surprise he’s appreciative of the opportunity presented to him on SmackDown.