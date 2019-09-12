5 Things Kevin Owens should do after being fired on WWE SmackDown Live

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 137 // 12 Sep 2019, 19:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kevin Owens could wait until the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match in January to make his shocking return to the company.

On this week's edition of SmackDown Live, Kevin Owens was fired after refusing to assist Shane McMahon in the King of the Ring semi-finals. This isn't the first time Owens has been sent packing from WWE, and though he may not be with the company at the moment, there are plenty of fans who are anticipating his return.

Here are five things the Prizefighter should do after being given the Pink slip on the latest edition of SmackDown Live.

Disclaimer: The views of the author do not necessarily reflect those of Sportskeeda.

#5 Return to win the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble

The Prizefighter could add another accolade to his epic career by winning the Men's 2020 Royal Rumble match.

Kevin Owens was only fired two days ago on SmackDown Live, and already, fans are speculating about when he will return. If history is anything to go by, it won't be long until the WWE Universe see the former Universal Champion in action once again, though that might not be the best course of action.

Instead, keeping Owens off of TV and away from Live events may be the best idea yet, as it'd certainly make his firing by Shane McMahon on this week's SmackDown Live seem legit. Not only that, but months without the Prizefighter would only make the Best in the World seem like an even bigger heel.

As arguably WWE's most popular star, an Owens return at the Rumble would be a thunderous ovation. nIn fact, having Shane insert himself in the match at a late number could make things even better, as the Best in the World's smugness would evaporate at the sight of Owens, who would throw Shane out en route to winning the 2020 Men's Royal Rumble match.

1 / 5 NEXT