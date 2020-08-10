5 Things you didn't know about WWE's Indus Sher

Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar have been a part of WWE NXT for a while now. The duo made its way to WWE in 2018 and soon began teaming up at WWE NXT live events. They made their explosive debut on the brand on the March 25, 2020 edition of WWE NXT, by attacking former MMA fighter, Matt Riddle.

Managed by Malcolm Bivens, the duo was soon given the moniker of Indus Sher. These two behemoths have the potential to make India proud on a global scale, and it won't be much of a surprise if you see them competing with the very best on RAW or SmackDown, somewhere down the line. In the following slideshow, we will take a look at 5 things you probably didn't know about Indus Sher.

#5 Both Rinku and Saurav have sporting backgrounds

Rinku Singh (source: Pirates Prospects)

Saurav Gurjar stands tall at 6.66 feet and is a literal behemoth whose intimidating stature is enough to send shivers down opponents' spine. He has tried his hand in various sports before making it big, such as basketball and boxing. He is also a former National Champion in kickboxing.

Rinku Singh has several accolades in his bag as well. He grew up poor, with his father driving trucks for a living. He is recognized as the first-ever Indian sportsperson to play baseball on a professional level. Baseball isn't popular in India, and thus his accomplishment, unfortunately, didn't make waves in the country. Hailing from a rural village in Bhadohi, Rinku was a national javelin throw medalist at the junior level. He boasts a height of 6.16 feet. Rinku gave a tryout in front of 20 MLB team scouts and was eventually picked up by the Pittsburgh Pirates. This accomplishment came soon after he had won a reality show named ‘The Million Dollar Arm’.