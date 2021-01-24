5 things you didn't know about WWE's Sommelier Reginald

Carmella has always seemingly had someone on hand to help her push forward in WWE. From her days alongside Enzo and Cass in NXT, teaming with James Ellsworth, working with R-Truth, and now aligning herself with a new sommelier.

A few weeks ago, after Carmella debuted her new champagne drinking character, she was able to show off a new sidekick as well.

The former Women's Champion has taken on an impressive star to be alongside her new character. He has showed that he has some incredible in-ring skills to help The Untouchable Star on her mission to become Champion once more.

Reginald is somewhat unknown to the WWE Universe since he only began appearing alongside Carmella when she returned after being repackaged.

Here are just five facts about the star to help fans to get to grips with SmackDown's newest addition.

#5 The WWE star is a former circus performer

Many members of the WWE Universe have been dazzled by Reginald's athleticism in the ring in recent weeks, and it appears that there is a good reason why he's able to pull off such tricks with ease.

Before Reginald was signed to WWE around a year ago, he was a circus performer and was cast as part of Cirque du Soleil's "LUZIA" show, specializing in hoop diving.

Any fans who have checked out Reginald's Instagram page will already know that he has some incredible skills that can be transferred to the ring and are already working on some new material.

Reginald Thomas only made his main roster debut around a month ago and has already been able to wrestle SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. Thomas came up short in the match since he was forced to tap to The Bank Statement, but it was easily a show-stealing performance from the athletic star.

The fact that Reginald stepped into the ring with Banks now means that he has earned Carmella a Women's Championship match that she could cash in at The Royal Rumble. No doubt Reginald will once again be by her side as she looks to become a two-time SmackDown Women's Champion.