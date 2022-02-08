5 Things we learned from Alexa Bliss' Journey To RAW this week

Alexa Bliss recently returned to Monday Night RAW and it appears the former WWE Women's Champion is dealing with some anger issues following the loss of Lilly.

Bliss has been taking part in some therapy sessions and seems heartbroken after being able to hand the Lily doll back to her therapist this week.

Reports suggest that there are several therapy segments to come, with Fightful noting that WWE has filmed nine of these videos and they could now air up to WrestleMania.

WWE fans have been confused by Bliss' recent segments, but it appears there could have been some Easter eggs present in the latest one.

#5. We learned that Alexa Bliss' anger issues are going to play a huge role in her new WWE character

This week's therapy session saw Alexa Bliss describe her week to her therapist, and she noted that she had found a new way to deal with her anger. Bliss repeated that whenever she was mildly inconvenienced she would take a deep breath, control her anger and move on with her day.

It appears that this could be a hint that Bliss' anger issues are going to play a key role in her character moving forward.

Bliss was obviously angry and heartbroken after Charlotte destroyed her "best friend" following their match at Extreme Rules last year, but these therapy sessions appear to have helped Bliss make real progress.

The former Women's Champion could return with a character similar to Damian Priest's where she has an alter ego that only comes out when she's angry. This would mean that Bliss would be able to retain a part of the character she has portrayed on RAW over the past few years alongside former Universal Champion The Fiend.

