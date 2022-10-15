5 Things we learned from Bray Wyatt's return to WWE SmackDown

Bray Wyatt returned to WWE SmackDown for the first time in more than a year and cut a passionate, emotional promo.

The former champion appeared to break character as he delved into his recent losses and the year he has spent away from the company. The promo was eventually cut short by a masked man who appeared on the Titantron and left Wyatt with a warning: "You don't know who you're dealing with, but you will."

While Wyatt's appearance was short and sweet, there are several things that fans potentially learned from this week's WWE SmackDown.

#5. The character unveiled on WWE SmackDown could be Windham Rotunda

Eastaboga C.C. Slapdick @Runnin_The_Hill #BrayWyatt This pic speaks a thousand words. You can see the pain and hurt he's gone thru, thinking that after Brodie died, after being let go by WWE, nobody cared. Noone would remember him. But in the end, the people let him know that we all #ThankYouWyatt This pic speaks a thousand words. You can see the pain and hurt he's gone thru, thinking that after Brodie died, after being let go by WWE, nobody cared. Noone would remember him. But in the end, the people let him know that we all #ThankYouWyatt. #BrayWyatt https://t.co/oVWefmb0Wz

Many members of the WWE Universe believe Bray Wyatt broke character by cutting an emotional promo on WWE SmackDown last night. However, it could be that Wyatt is playing a version of himself in this storyline.

The Eater of Worlds' story over the past year has been an open book, and he has shared many of his most personal moments with the WWE Universe. Since everything in this storyline seemingly comes from Wyatt's mind, it would be interesting to see if he would portray himself as one of the characters and break the fourth wall regularly.

#4. Fun House Bray Wyatt doesn't appear to be making his return to WWE SmackDown

While the Bray Wyatt who appeared on last night's show was dressed similarly to Fun House Bray Wyatt, this clearly wasn't the same man.

Fun House Wyatt was much more delusional about his position and was finding ways to sugarcoat the fact that he was locked in the Fun House. The current Wyatt has clearly spent too much time in the real world. Moreover, he isn't able to be as optimistic as his former persona, which means the latter could be one character who may not return to WWE this time around.

#3. This Bray Wyatt is potentially the man who has been leaving the clues

Last night's episode of WWE SmackDown may have finally introduced the WWE Universe to The White Rabbit. While this is only Wyatt's second appearance since his return, the promo has given away a lot about this new persona, and it appears that he is the one who needs help.

The current Bray Wyatt could have been the man dropping the breadcrumbs and hoping to include the WWE Universe in his journey since he was the one who was most excited about their support and their presence. There was no clue last night on SmackDown because it appears that the promo itself was a massive tease regarding Wyatt's latest moniker.

#2. Bray Wyatt is definitely more than one character in Wyatt 6

One of the best theories coming out of last night's show is that Bray Wyatt is all six members of The Wyatt 6, and they're all different personas. It's clear that the former WWE Champion is more than one character since he showed off two of his gimmicks this week on WWE SmackDown.

Wyatt was dressed differently and presented in a unique way as he made his way to the ring this week before cutting the emotional promo. The masked man who interrupted Wyatt has already been revealed as Wyatt himself. But his hair was different, and so were his facial expressions when he was introduced at Extreme Rules. It's likely that Wyatt could also be The Fiend since he portrayed that role during his first run in WWE.

#1. Bray Wyatt is once again being controlled by a masked figure

kelsey @itsmekelsey_x



– Windham

– Uncle Howdy (new mask)

– Eater of Worlds Bray

– Firefly Fun House Bray

– The Fiend

– Husky Harris Theory: The Wyatt 6 is not a faction but rather 6 personalities of Bray.– Windham– Uncle Howdy (new mask)– Eater of Worlds Bray– Firefly Fun House Bray– The Fiend– Husky Harris Theory: The Wyatt 6 is not a faction but rather 6 personalities of Bray. ⭕️– Windham – Uncle Howdy (new mask)– Eater of Worlds Bray– Firefly Fun House Bray– The Fiend– Husky Harris https://t.co/DeoSiYLAvx

Ahead of Wyatt's WWE release back in 2021, he was part of a storyline where The Fiend was controlling Fun House Bray Wyatt. This was the angle surrounding the Firefly Fun House in its most simple form. It was believed that The Fiend had Wyatt locked inside, and he could only be released upon the former's command.

Last night Wyatt was cut off by a figure who had already revealed himself to be Bray Wyatt at Extreme Rules. However, he left a stark warning which made it clear that the Bray Wyatt, who cut the promo on SmackDown, is once again being controlled by a separate entity.

Did you learn anything else from Bray Wyatt's appearance on WWE SmackDown? Sound off in the comments section below.

Could Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns? It may not be impossible. A former WWE writer speaks here

Poll : 0 votes