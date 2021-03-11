5 things we learned from former WWE composer Jim Johnston's Sportskeeda interview 

Former WWE composer Jim Johnston is one of the unsung legends in the world of professional wrestling. From 1985 to 2017, Johnston wrote and composed some of the most iconic entrance themes in the history of WWE.

Jim Johnston created themes for WWE Superstars such as The Ultimate Warrior, The Undertaker, The Rock, Mr. McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin along with hundreds more fantastical entrance songs.

Johnston also helped write a variety of themes for pay-per-view events and television shows during his 32 year career with WWE.

Jim Johnston recently sat down with Sportskeeda's Dr. Chris Featherstone for another episode of UnSKripted to discuss a variety of topics from the former WWE composer's iconic career in the world of professional wrestling.

Let's take a closer look at 5 things we learned from Jim Johnston's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 How Jim Johnston created the The Ultimate Warrior's WWE theme song

The Ultimate Warrior has one of the most iconic entrance themes in the history of WWE

One such memorable entrance theme is the classic "Unstable" theme for The Ultimate Warrior.

Fans would roar and rise to their feet after hearing the unmistakable guitar riff of The Ultimate Warrior's entrance music, waiting for the late WWE Hall of Famer to begin his trademark sprint to the WWE ring.

When discussing the process of writing and creating The Ultimate Warrior's trademark entrance theme, Jim Johnston revealed that it was a relatively easy theme to create due to The Ultimate Warrior's distinct personality traits:

"Warrior was one of the easiest ever. Because he was so intense with the rope thing and he just shot out from backstage so there was nothing subtle about it. So he was just frantic, you know, with the ropes thing. So, that's an obvious cue. It's relentless and that just translates to a guitar. It's just very straight ahead, it's what he's doing."

