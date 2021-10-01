5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Lash LeRoux's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Lash LeRoux experienced a successful run in World Championship Wrestling during the late 1990s.

While he competed primarily in WCW's cruiserweight division, LeRoux's greatest success came when he captured the WCW World Tag Team Championship in late 2000.

During his time with WCW, LeRoux competed in tag teams such as The Mamalukes and the Misfits In Action. He also had memorable feuds against the likes of Billy Kidman and Disco Inferno.

Following the purchase of WCW, LeRoux was signed to a three-year WWE developmental contract in 2001. However, the former WCW star negotiated his release in 2002 to pursue other options.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Lash LeRoux for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed in the interview, including LeRoux's pro-wrestling career, his time in WCW, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from former WWE Superstar Lash LeRoux's Sportskeeda interview.

#Former WWE Superstar Lash LeRoux explains his decision to retire from professional wrestling

Lash LeRoux departed in WWE in 2002. After a handful of wrestling appearances in the mid-2000s for TNA and other independent promotions, LeRoux retired from pro-wrestling in 2006.

Since leaving the world of sports entertainment, the former WCW World Tag Team Champion has transitioned into a pastor for his post-wrestling career.

LeRoux explained that his transition from the WWE to becoming a pastor was a strange one, yet it felt completely natural:

"Retiring from wrestling and transitioning into a pastor is strange in a sense that on the one hand it was extremely natural, and on the other hand it was extremely impulsive. What I mean by that is from the wrestling standpoint, I kind of felt the writing on the wall for a while. You can feel your days become numbered or you lose a little bit of your passion for the business and that generally will coincide with a down trend for yourself physically. You start feeling the injuries a little bit more, you care less about your work. That's not good and that's not a healthy place to be. I was a little disheartened with where the business was and where my place was in the business," said Lash LeRoux.

