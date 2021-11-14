5 things learned from former WWE Superstar Paul Roma's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Superstar Paul Roma experienced a successful professional wrestling career throughout the mid-1980s and early 1990s.

Roma is perhaps best known by fans for his tag team, known as Power and Glory, with former WWE Superstar Hercules Hernandez.

He is also known for his brief time as a member of The Four Horseman in 1993, as well as the Pretty Wonderful tag team with "Mr Wonderful" Paul Orndorff in World Championship Wrestling.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone recently interviewed Paul Roma for another episode of UnSKripted.

A variety of topics were discussed, including his wrestling career in WWE, his memorable moments and matches in World Championship Wrestling, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from Paul Roma's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Paul Roma criticizes modern WWE Superstars

Paul Roma competed in the then-World Wrestling Federation for seven years from 1984 to 1991.

During his tenure with the company, Roma competed in tag teams such as Power and Glory, plus The Young Stallions.

When discussing today's crop of WWE Superstars, he criticized the current roster, questioning their look, presentation and dignity:

"It's really a question of money. How much are you willing to get paid for your dignity? For your respect? In today's day and age, with these wrestlers, most of them look like they were sitting on a barstool and an agent walked in and said "Hey man, you want to become a wrestler" and just threw them in the ring. There's not that group of guys anymore: the Muracos, the Atlases, the Paul Romas and the guys that were chiseled and we had a herd of them. That's what Vince was into."

"Now, you look at them and you're like 'Where'd they find this guy? In the gutter?' . . . This has nothing to do with their wrestling ability but you have guys that come out blowing horns and trumpets and acting the fool and throwing pancakes. If that's what is paying your bills, god bless you. That's fine but again I don't see that. I'm a person of standard and principals," Roma said.

Referencing "throwing pancakes," it is clear that Paul Roma is referencing The New Day, who are known for throwing pancakes into the WWE Universe during their entrance.

