5 things we learned from the WWE Q4 earnings conference call 

On February 3, 2022, WWE released details of their Fourth Quarter (Q4) 2021 Earnings, as well as their Full Year 2021 Report, in which they made company history.

Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, President Nick Khan, and Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon, among others, attended the traditional conference call that took place after the release of the details to comment on the reports.

Of course, fans will get wrapped up with what is happening on-screen, and that's what they mostly care about. However, on the business side of things, the company appears to be going from strength to strength.

As well as details of financials for 2021 being released, Vince McMahon also weighed in on the outlook for this coming year:

"We expect the execution of key initiatives in the coming year, such as the licensing of network content in international markets, monetization of new original series, and the continued shift to a stadium strategy for WWE’s premium live events, will further expand the reach of our brands and enhance the value of our content." (h/t WWE Corporate)

So how did the company make history this time around? Let's take a look at five things we learned from the WWE Q4 earnings conference call.

#5 WWE made company history as they grossed over $1 billion in revenue

WrestleFeed @WrestleFeedApp WWE reported $1 Billion+ revenue for 2021. WWE reported $1 Billion+ revenue for 2021. https://t.co/43yDw4YueX

That's right, WWE hit over $1 billion in revenue for 2021. It's an astronomical number, and just shows the kind of deals the company has in place right now bringing such an amount.

Of course, it doesn't mean that Vince McMahon's promotion now has $1 billion in the bank. This is only revenue and not their overall profit for the year.

However, when you take into account their current television deals with USA and FOX, and also the annual fees from the Saudi General Sports Authority for their spectacular shows, it shows the company is in a very good position right now.

Just to think, this revenue was made with only having a live audience for half of the year. Who knows where 2022 will take them with a full calendar of live events and a number of stadium premium live events on the horizon.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Brandon Nell