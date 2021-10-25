5 things we learned from WWE's 2022 PPV schedule reveal

On October 25, 2021, WWE announced their upcoming pay-per-views for 2022. WWE President Nick Khan noted that there was a huge appetite from the WWE Universe to attend shows, so they decided to announce the details early.

It's an exciting time as the world slowly gets back to normal. It appears WWE is pulling out all the stops and making plans to make it one of the best years for the WWE Universe.

That being said, let's take a look at five things we learned from WWE's 2022 pay-per-view schedule.

#5. WWE has penciled in a number of Saturday pay-per-views

WWE's latest pay-per-view schedule offers an insight into WWE's plans moving forward. As it was with SummerSlam earlier this year in Las Vegas, WWE will be moving forward with more Saturday events.

Although a small number of Sunday pay-per-views are still listed, it's a move away from the traditional Sunday night slot. Day One, Royal Rumble, Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Survivor Series will all take place on a Saturday in 2022.

Earlier this year, WWE President Nick Khan discussed the move to Saturday's, which started with SummerSlam in August:

"SummerSlam, that's on Saturday. Traditionally, we've gone on Sunday with pay-per-views. We believe, on the sports calendar, there are certain days where there should be sports and there aren't sports. We believe Saturday is one of those. Traditionally, we had not done that well in terms of box office in Las Vegas. If you speak of the Sunday connotation. No one has ever said, 'Let's go to Vegas and go crazy on a Sunday.' (Vegas) is a Friday and Saturday night town. We thought Saturday would work for us in Vegas, and the ticket sales are reflective of that. We have a big audience and a big gate," said Nick Khan. (h/t Comic Book)

For the WWE Universe, it allows for greater chances for attending. The WWE Universe can attend the show on Saturday and still have the rest of their weekend.

Fans across the UK will also be delighted with the news as it means they do not have to stay up through the night on a Sunday/Monday morning. For fans in India, there will be no early wake-up on a Monday morning for WWE's biggest events.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh