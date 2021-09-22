5 things learned from WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston's Sportskeeda interview

Former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston is one of the most respected and long-tenured superstars on the WWE roster.

Kingston is currently a member of the Monday Night RAW brand, alongside his fellow New Day partners, Xavier Woods and current WWE Champion Big E.

This past Monday, The New Day faced off against Friday Night SmackDown's Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Tag Team Champions The Usos in a six-man tag team match.

After some interference from Bobby Lashley, Reigns was able to get the victory for The Bloodline.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently sat down with Kofi Kingston and interviewed the WWE Superstar. A variety of topics were discussed, including a preview of the huge 6-man tag team match that took place on Monday, as well as addressing Big E's WWE Championship victory, The New Day, and much more.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Kofi Kingston discusses Roman Reigns' WWE Universal Championship reign so far

Arguably the biggest talking point throughout the ThunderDome era of WWE programming was Roman Reigns' heel turn and character change.

After a brief hiatus from the company, Reigns returned at SummerSlam 2020 and subsequently turned heel, aligning himself with Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief quickly recaptured the Universal Championship and has held the title for over one full year.

Kofi Kingston stated that he feels like Roman has grown immensely since they shared the ring previously, and that the Universal Champion has found his true persona:

"Oh my god yeah. For sure, like I think this past year, Roman has really found himself. You know? Just this cool, cocky, collected, sadistic persona. It just feels right. I think we all saw it during the pandemic when we're watching it unfold. Like 'this Tribal Chief thing, he found it!' You get on the edge of your seat and you want to know what he's going to say next and how he's going to perform. So obviously Roman brings a lot to the table when you talk about this rivalry [with The Usos]. But yeah, we've mixed it up with Roman too. The New Day and The Shield have had some incredible matches. But I think the difference is, like I said before, Roman has grown so much, so much since those days. Now he's like the best version of himself," Kingston stated.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain