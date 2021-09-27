5 things we learned from WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Sportskeeda interview

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan has had an interesting past year on WWE television.

After coming off an exciting feud with Lana on Monday Night RAW in late 2019-early 2020, Liv Morgan reunited with Ruby Riott to reform The Riott Squad before being drafted to SmackDown.

The Riott Squad was seen sporadically on television before WWE released Ruby Riott. However, in recent months Liv Morgan's popularity as a singles star has increased on the blue brand.

Morgan has been involved in feuds against Zelina Vega, Carmella, and WWE Official Sonya Deville.

Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino recently interviewed Liv Morgan ahead of the recent Extreme Rules pay-per-view. They discussed topics like the star's current storylines, future aspirations, and favorite moments during her WWE career.

Let's take a closer look at five things we learned from WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's Sportskeeda interview.

#5 Liv Morgan wants to focus on being a singles star in WWE right now

Liv Morgan has spent the majority of her WWE main roster career in factions and tag teams.

She debuted on SmackDown LIVE in late-2017 as a member of The Riott Squad with Ruby Riott and Sarah Logan. The group dissolved in 2019, with each member transitioning into singles careers. Morgan and Riott briefly reunited as a tag team in 2020 before WWE released the latter.

When asked about competing in a tag team once in the future, Liv Morgan said she wants to focus mainly on being a singles wrestler right now:

"I definitely want to focus on being a singles competitor right now. I feel like, just me personally in my career, I feel like that's just where I am mentally at. I want to be in the same conversation as Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Charlotte, and Bayley. That's my goal," Morgan said.

