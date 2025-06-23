5 things Liv Morgan can do on WWE RAW if she appears

Liv Morgan suffered an unfortunate shoulder injury last week on RAW in a match with Kairi Sane. This will reportedly keep her sidelined for around three months, putting her in-ring return at the end of the summer.

While most injured stars are kept off TV, this hasn't been the case in some instances. Bianca Belair appeared on SmackDown in her hometown of Nashville despite having a broken finger. Rey Mysterio appeared at Worlds Collide.

Conversely, Ijla Dragunov hasn't been seen on TV after injuring his ACL last year, same as with Apollo Crews and Kiana James. If Morgan appears on the next episode of RAW, she can do any of the next five things.

Trending

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check out the story!

#5. Good luck at Night of Champions, Dirty Dom!

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio both won gold in April (Image Credit: WWE.com)

If Liv Morgan appears on RAW a week after suffering her shoulder injury, one easy thing she could do is wish Dominik Mysterio well in his match against AJ Styles at Night of Champions.

This would require no physical activity and keep her on screen while also keeping up with her Judgment Day requirements. If bookers decide to extend her appearance to other things, then she could possibly do more.

Since her main focus in the group has been winning titles and Dirty Dom, hoping for the best for her paramour ahead of a huge match seems like something easy to do for the injured Morgan.

#4. Hand her Women's Tag Team Title to Roxanne Perez

Holding the WWE Women’s Tag Team titles has created a huge problem for Morgan and the rest of the division. Since winning the titles on RAW after WrestleMania, Morgan and Rodriguez have not defended the titles even once on the main roster.

That’s nearly two months of inaction for a championship, something that would’ve been rectified in years past. Now that she’s officially out injured, she could hand her title over to Roxanne Perez.

Perez has been essentially interning for the group at the urging of Finn Balor. This would give Roxanne direction as well as provide Morgan an easy goal to strive for when she’s healthy. It would also keep the belts in the faction.

#3. Liv Morgan quits Judgment Day on RAW

One drastic thing Liv Morgan could do if she appears on RAW is to quit The Judgment Day. It would seem out of character since she’s reveled in the chaos the group causes since joining them last year.

The injury, however, could force her to reevaluate how she’s acted, and she may see the error of her ways. Quitting the group would also write her off TV.

Leaving The Judgment Day would also potentially set up a spot for another person to join the group since Carlito was released. Perez's joining may make sense, but Rodriguez may want someone else.

#2. Liv Morgan is attacked backstage

When stars are ready to take time off for an injury, WWE typically writes them off via random backstage attacks. Since there has been tension between Morgan and Perez, they could do this by having The Prodigy attack Morgan backstage.

They don’t have to show the attack, but instead have her lying on the ground, as is usually done, like with Bayley’s attack ahead of WrestleMania 41.

Officials could also opt to have Raquel turn on her for "abandoning" her as the champions. This would have her first feud ready and waiting for when she's completely healed.

#1. She turns face in a brief goodbye promo

Morgan loves to rile people up whenever she cuts a promo (Image Credit: WWE.com)

Since she should relinquish the WWE tag team titles on RAW, Morgan may be given an in-ring promo segment due to her dominating the division over the last year.

Morgan could do several things, like wish the group well and claim she'll be watching from the sidelines each week. She could also relinquish her titles along with Rodriguez.

Despite all of her actions as an agent of chaos with The Judgment Day, a good portion of the fans still cheer for Morgan, as evidenced by her entrance every week.

She could turn face after cutting a tearful promo on RAW. It's how everyone else reacts that could set things up for a feud when she comes back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Serocki Matt Serocki is a sports journalist from outside of Boston, Massachusetts who has written about sports for a local newspaper, the MetroWest Daily News.



Matt has written about professional wrestling for the past year but has been writing lyrics, short stories and novels in his spare time. He writes around 30-50 articles per month.



During his time on writing for Sportskeeda, Matt has written about a variety of topics including the history of the business as well as about the current stars and product. He follows numerous promotions like the WWE, AEW, ROH, MLW, NJPW, Championship Wrestling from Hollywood and WOW.



Studied Communications with a focus on writing at Framingham State University from 2000-2004. Know More