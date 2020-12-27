5 things you may not know about former WWE star Luke Harper/Brodie Lee

The wrestling world was both shocked and saddened by the news that former WWE and current AEW star Luke Harper/Brodie Lee had passed away. The former Intercontinental Champion was loved by many of his locker room friends, and tributes have been pouring in for the star since the news broke.

The former Wyatt Family member was part of AEW in recent months, after making his debut for the company earlier this year, but is perhaps best remembered for his almost eight-year run with WWE.

Brodie Lee, as he was known on the independent circuit, requested his release from WWE back in 2019 and became Mr. Brodie Lee in AEW.

Lee was underutilized by WWE for much of his career and was able to skate under the radar. Here are five facts that every fan needs to know about Lee.

#5 His son Brodie Lee Jr recently became AEW World Champion

Last week, I read about how Kenny Omega "lost" the AEW Championship to Brodie Lee's son. I didn't put much thought into it at the time, but now, it has more meaning. Brodie Lee got to see his son's first match before passing away.



Props to AEW for giving them this moment. pic.twitter.com/Ire1BFD2Q4 — James, but moderately depressed (@Journeyman__jay) December 27, 2020

Brodie Lee's son, who is also called Brodie, is eight years old and has ambitions about following in his father's footsteps. As part of Bray Wyatt's recent tribute to Lee, he mentioned that he would put his son "over" clean in dark matches just like he always promised and it appears that he isn't the only one who hopes to help Brodie's career.

Earlier this week, Lee's family were in attendance for the taping of AEW Dynamite. After the show went off the air, the dark segment for the December 17th episode of Dynamite saw The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega attempting to convince Brodie Lee Jr to join The Elite.

The Dark Order then made their way to the ring and started a brawl with The Elite, when the brawl ended a match began between the eight-year-old and Omega for the AEW World Championship. Brodie was able to win the match by jumping on Omega's back and choking him out. Omega tapped and Brodie Lee's son became AEW World Champion.

It's obvious that this was more than just a Christmas present for the son of Brodie Lee, and he will now always be able to say that he was once a World Champion, even if it was a dark match and only for a few minutes.