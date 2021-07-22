5 things you may not know about Harry Smith

Harry Smith, the son of WWE Hall of Famer, The British Bulldog, has had a much-travelled career that has spanned over two decades. Harry was trained by his father and Bruce Hart.

Smith has performed for WWE, New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Major League Wrestling and more. He recently confirmed that he has now re-signed with WWE, and appeared in a dark match on the July 16th episode of SmackDown.

With his much-travelled career, come many great stories and great matches. That being said, let's take a look at five things you may not know about Harry Smith.

#5 Harry Smith holds the rights for The British Bulldog moniker

The British Bulldog being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

As of 2015, Harry Smith and the rest of his family hold the rights to the British Bulldog name. The rights were up for grabs as nobody owned the trademark and WWE had dropped its right to use the name.

Harry told Pro Wrestling Sheet in 2015:

"Certainly, this has also given me boost and excitement, and is making me want to work harder and train harder to make the name proud."

Now with the family owning the name, they have been putting it to good use, with Harry using the British Bulldog name in different promotions. The family also opened up a British Bulldog store on the Wrestle Merch Central website based in the UK.

This has been a long time coming 🇬🇧



The British Bulldog, Davey Boy Smith, takes a deserved place in the @wwe Hall of Fame.



One of our own. One of the best. pic.twitter.com/9b2VAs5YpD — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) March 12, 2020

Whether Harry uses the name in WWE remains to be seen, but it is wonderful that the family are keeping the legacy of The British Bulldog alive.

#4 His first-ever match was in Stampede Wrestling in 1995

Harry Smith

Harry, of course, was trained by his father and Bruce Hart. He went on to make his professional wrestling debut as a young teenager for Stampede Wrestling in Rockyford, Alberta, Canada. Based in Calgary, the promotion was founded by Stu Hart, the legendary Canadian wrestler and father of Bret and Owen Hart.

When Harry made his debut, the promotion was being run by Bruce Hart. He was pitted in a tag-team match teaming with TJ Wilson, better known as Tyson Kidd. The two grew up together, and would eventually become WWE Tag Team Champions together.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Vedant Jain