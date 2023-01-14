5 things that must not happen following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE

WWE has undergone several changes over the past few months. Vince McMahon stepped down as the Chairman and CEO in June 2022. This brought turmoil to the top as Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan became co-CEOs of the company.

Meanwhile, Triple H took over creative control of WWE and started bringing many released superstars back. Many fans saw it as a positive move as things started to change in the company. New rivalries began to emerge and many NXT and upcoming stars started getting good storylines on the main roster.

However, Stephanie McMahon resigned from her post earlier this week as Vince McMahon made his return to the company. He is now the Executive Chairman of the WWE and is also a part of the Board of Directors.

Mr. McMahon's return could lead to the reversal of some of the changes brought about by Stephanie and The Game. It could also lead to some new decisions being made by the executive chairman. However, the company should avoid making a few decisions that could adversely affect some storylines and superstars.

Take a look at the five things that must not happen following Vince McMahon’s return to WWE.

#5. Judgment Day must not lose its push on WWE RAW

Judgment Day is picking up on WWE RAW.

Judgment Day’s stocks rose after Triple H took over creative control of WWE. The faction consists of Finn Balor, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. It started to grow after Vince McMahon stepped down from his position.

Under Triple H’s direction, the faction started picking up bigger victories and got into better rivalries. On a recent edition of WWE RAW, Judgment Day survived a Gauntlet Match to become the next challengers for The Usos' Unified Tag Team Championships.

Following the return of Vince McMahon, Judgment Day’s push must not come to a halt, nor should it be impacted in any negative way. Balor, Priest, and Ripley are three of the top superstars on the brand. Meanwhile, Dominik is learning under their wing and trying to become a standout superstar. All the members of the faction are working hard on the Red Brand.

The creative team must allow the faction a chance to stay at the top of Monday Night RAW and win a few titles in 2023. It will help all the superstars involved.

#4. Vince McMahon must not go back to the rivalry between Rey Mysterio and Dominik

Rey Mysterio and Dominik had a good run as a tag team for some time. The younger Mysterio turned on his father after being influenced by Judgment Day. The angle saw Dominik and his new partners go after Rey Mysterio in the previous Vince McMahon era.

The two superstars had some major segments, but it looked like Rey wasn’t happily working opposite his son. After Vince McMahon stepped down and Triple H took over the creative control, he allowed Rey to switch brands and work on SmackDown.

Fans still saw Dominik attack Rey on Thanksgiving Day to remind fans that their rivalry wasn’t over. However, Dominik still has a lot of work to do in the ring and on the mic and isn’t ready to have a major solo rivalry yet.

WWE must not allow the father-son duo to get back into a rivalry heading to WrestleMania 39 after the return of Mr. McMahon. While the thought of Dominik retiring his father and taking his mask may sound good, it may not work out well in the ring at The Show of Shows.

Instead, WWE should look to give Rey a massive send-off match whenever he decides to call it a day. Someone like Finn Balor, Edge, or Seth Rollins could give the legend his final match as he deserves a memorable send-off.

#3. Karrion Kross and Scarlett must not split or return to their previous gimmicks

Vince McMahon must not change Karrion Kross's gimmick again.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett had a great run on the WWE NXT brand under Triple H. The two superstars looked dominant throughout their run, and Kross won the NXT Championship twice.

Kross was moved to the main roster in 2021 where he suffered his first main roster loss at the hands of Jeff Hardy. The Herald of Doomsday’s gimmick was changed on the main roster and Vince McMahon separated him from Scarlett.

Kross’ ridiculous gimmick, coupled with mixed bookings, affected his image and he was released from the company soon after. He was signed once again by the company after Vince McMahon stepped down and Triple H took control.

The Herald of Doomsday had a good rivalry against Drew McIntyre following his return and is currently a weekly feature on SmackDown. However, Vince’s return could affect his push once again.

The company must ensure that Kross’s gimmick isn’t changed following Mr. McMahon’s return and that he is not separated from Scarlett. Instead, he should be given some major storylines that could help him reach the top of the roster and challenge for a world title.

#2. Vince McMahon must stop bringing back stars of yesterday for Premium Live Events

Over the years, Vince McMahon has brought back several retired superstars for sporadic appearances and matches. Fans have seen Shawn Michaels come out of retirement for a match that did not work out in his favor.

Meanwhile, Goldberg, Kurt Angle, and a few other legends have recently returned to the ring to compete in big matches and events under Vince McMahon. This has been especially true for Premium Live Events held in Saudi Arabia.

After Triple H took over as the creative head, WWE held the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia. Surprisingly, he did not rely on Goldberg or any other legend to come back for a match at the event.

Vince McMahon must learn from the experience and keep the stars of yesterday away from the ring after they have retired. Instead, the company could continue to invest in newer stars who can make it bigger in the future.

#1. Roman Reigns must not continue his unbeaten run throughout 2023 in WWE

Vince McMahon could keep the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on Roman Reigns for longer.

Vince McMahon has been one of the driving forces behind Roman Reigns for some time. It’s no secret that The Tribal Chief is one of the best sports entertainers in the world. However, Vince has helped him get more opportunities and stay on top for a long time.

Reigns won the Universal Championship soon after his return in 2021. He unified it with the WWE Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. Fans have seen Reigns go unpinned for several months now, and it looks like there is no stopping The Head of the Table.

Many fans believe that Reigns’ title run could come to an end at the hands of Cody Rhodes or Seth Rollins in 2023. This could lead to some fresh matches and bring some new challengers for the top titles.

However, Vince McMahon could decide to keep the titles on Reigns for longer as he is back in control. This must not happen as fans will soon get bored of the same storylines and matches after some time.

Many top stars are waiting for their chance to carry the company forward, and WWE must not continue to rely solely on The Tribal Chief following Vince’s return.

What steps do you think WWE should not take after the return of Vince McMahon? Let us know in the comments section below!

