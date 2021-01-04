5 things that must happen on NXT New Year’s Evil

WWE NXT has been hosting shows with interesting themes recently. The Black and Gold brand will kick off 2021 with the first-ever edition of NXT New Year’s Evil. What’ll likely make the show more interesting is the fact that Dexter Lumis will be hosting New Year’s Evil.

Five big matches have already been announced for Wednesday night, one of which will see Finn Balor defend his NXT Championship against Kyle O’Reilly once again. Rhea Ripley will battle against Raquel Gonzalez on the show. Fans can expect a new challenger to appear for Shirai’s title following the match.

Gran Metalik will challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship, while Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa will take their rivalry into the Fight Pit.

Ahead of NXT's first show in 2021, we will look at the five things that must happen at New Year’s Evil.

#5 Gran Metalik has a great showing against Santos Escobar on NXT New Year’s Evil

see you next week 😎 https://t.co/juQUabThSy — Gran Metalik (@WWEGranMetalik) December 31, 2020

Gran Metalik ended 2020 in a positive manner where he challenged The Miz on the last RAW of the year. Not only did The King of the Ropes impress in the match, but he also managed to defeat the former WWE Champion to score a big upset win.

That’s not all, as Metalik then teamed up with Lince Dorado on NXT, where the two men took on Legado Del Fantasma. The Lucha House Party emerged victorious, and the result earned Metalik a Cruiserweight Championship match against Santos Escobar.

NXT New Year’s Evil will be a big event for The King of the Ropes, who will be looking to win the Cruiserweight Championship for the first time in his career. Since Metalik has already had an excellent end to 2020, he should begin 2021 on a high and deliver a stunning performance on Wednesday.

Advertisement

While it seems unlikely that Escobar will drop his title in a match without much buildup, Metalik must be allowed to shine at New Year’s Evil.

Escobar vs Metalik too ! next week card is too stacked .. 2 and half hour show maybe #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/kf3iwdiv1A — K (@19khaled993) December 31, 2020

Metalik is one of the best cruiserweights in WWE today who hasn’t gotten the opportunities he deserves. New Year’s Evil will be an excellent platform for him to become a staple of the Cruiserweight Championship picture in the months to come.