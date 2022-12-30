Cody Rhodes’ return and Roman Reigns' massive win at WrestleMania 38 were some of the highlights of WWE in 2022. Fans also saw Liv Morgan win her first major title, while Becky Lynch returned to the ring after recovering from an injury.

Several NXT Superstars were also called up to the main roster after Triple H took over creative control, and fans saw many of them get some big opportunities. All these factors allowed WWE to produce many big shows that made 2022 memorable for wrestling fans.

With 2023 on the horizon, the creative team must already have several plans to ensure that the coming year is bigger than 2022. Several superstars must get some interesting storylines and matches to get ahead in the company.

Let's look at the five things that must happen in WWE in 2023 to make the year successful for the company.

#5. Bray Wyatt must make a mark in WWE in 2023

Bray Wyatt has seen many ups and downs in his career. He has previously won the company’s WWE and Universal Championships and displayed some of the finest character work on television.

However, Wyatt was released from his contract in July 2021. No one saw his release coming as he was in the middle of a rivalry and building his "The Fiend" character on-screen.

The superstar returned to WWE in September 2022 and has been haunting LA Knight ever since. It looks like the creative team wants him to build himself in the mid-card before heading to the top of the roster again.

Wyatt seems to have a different character this time, and the appearance of a brand-new character known as Uncle Howdy will help him in the long run. The company must give Wyatt a good build in 2023 and not let his character fail, as he has worked hard over the past several years.

The Eater of Worlds is one of the finest sports entertainers, and the creative team needs to work on him to make him a top draw again. The Fiend character failed because of lackluster storylines and decisions, and the company has a chance to make Wyatt a big name on-screen again.

#4. RK-Bro must reunite in 2023

WWE did well to bring the two superstars together.

Matt Riddle and Randy Orton formed an interesting partnership in 2021. The Original Bro first pitched the idea to Orton in April 2021, who did not seem too into it. However, as the weeks passed, Orton saw potential in Riddle, and the two men teamed up to form RK-Bro.

They went on a roll together and became a fan-favorite tag team. The creative team gave them some of the best storylines that led to them winning the RAW Tag Team Championship on two occasions.

After a great run together, RK-Bro lost the titles to The Usos, who unified them with their SmackDown Tag Team Championship. WWE also wrote The Viper off the television.

Orton has undergone surgery since, and it looks like he will remain out of the ring for some time. However, the higher-ups must look to reunite Riddle and Orton once he recovers and returns to the ring.

RK-Bro turned out to be one of the most entertaining tag teams in the company, and it would be great to see them work together again in 2023. The creative team must unite the duo if The Viper returns in 2023.

#3. Scarlett and Karrion Kross must become a top force in 2023

The duo must get a better build in 2023.

Karrion Kross and Scarlett were released from their WWE contracts in November 2021. After working with a few other promotions, the duo made their surprise return to the company in August 2022.

Kross has competed in a handful of matches ever since his return. His first rivalry was against Drew McIntyre. He defeated The Scottish Psychopath with Scarlett’s help in their first encounter before losing his second match.

Kross has also faced Madcap Moss in a few matches. It looks like Scarlett will soon take to the ring to team up with Kross to face Emma and Moss.

With that said, WWE must look to make Kross and Scarlett a top force on SmackDown in 2023. The Herald of Doomsday hasn’t made a big mark since his return and has relied on Scarlett to win some of his matches.

The creative team should give them more convincing wins and build both superstars in 2023 so that they are ready to compete in some big matches and win titles in the coming years. Karrion Kross and Scarlett are playing great on-screen villains, and it's time that they become dominant in their field of work.

#2. Roman Reigns must lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in 2023

Roman Reigns won the Universal Championship in August 2020 after defeating Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman at Payback. At WrestleMania 38, he defeated Brock Lesnar to unify the WWE and Universal Championships.

Reigns has no doubt been the strongest force in the industry. He’s had a phenomenal year, and it looks like his reign will continue for a few more months.

However, WWE should look to end his reign and hand him a loss in 2023. The Tribal Chief has already shown what he is capable of and has carried the company on his shoulders. It’s time for the company to allow someone to defeat Reigns and take the titles off him.

Superstars like Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, and Bray Wyatt are slowly building as formidable forces on the main roster. It would be good to see any of these superstars get a big push by defeating The Head of the Table.

#1. WWE must separate the two world titles and return them to their respective brands

As mentioned earlier, Roman Reigns has unified the Universal and WWE Championships. He has held the titles since WrestleMania 38 and has had a glorious reign.

Just like The Tribal Chief’s reign as the champion must end in 2023, so must the unification of the two top titles. Reigns hasn’t had too many defenses since WrestleMania 38. It has also meant that RAW and SmackDown have a single champion who hasn’t been able to pull off double duties too well.

With that said, WWE must look to crown two separate champions in 2023. The creative team could look to book The Tribal Chief in two respective matches at WrestleMania 39. The event will be held over two nights, and the creative team can book Reigns to defend his two titles in separate matches during the event.

It would be a brilliant idea to have Reigns lose either or both titles at The Show of Shows so that each brand can regain its top championship. The move will allow the creative team to book big matches during 2023 and build more stars.

