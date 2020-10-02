NXT TakeOver: 31 was announced just a few weeks ago, and WWE has pulled out all the stops to build some big rivalries and top Championship matches for the event in a short span of time.

At least four titles will be defended by the WWE Superstars this Sunday with the NXT Champion, NXT Women's Champion, NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and NXT North American Champion putting their titles on the line. This will keep the fans interested in the matches, as some of the top WWE Superstars will be in action.

Finn Balor will defend his title against Kyle O'Reilly, while NXT Women's Champion Io Shirai will face off against Candice LeRae. Damian Priest will go head to head with Johnny Gargano, who will be looking to bag his second NXT North American Championship reign.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott will challenge Santos Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship at the event, while KUSHIDA will take on The Velveteen Dream in singles action.

The Black & Gold could end up adding one or two matches to the event in the coming days, with Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez looking like a likely addition.

In this article, we will look at the five things that must happen at NXT TakeOver: 31 on October 4th.

#5 KUSHIDA picks up a victory over The Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: 31

After Velveteen Dream attacked KUSHIDA on an episode of WWE NXT, the Japanese Superstar hasn't been the same. We've seen KUSHIDA's overall character take a major turn, and it seems like he is more aggressive and focused now.

After returning, KUSHIDA attacked Dream and almost ripped his arm off. KUSHIDA has since displayed his newfound aggressiveness and the new character seems to be suiting him. The two men will now meet in a singles match at NXT TakeOver: 31.

NXT seem to be getting big on KUSHIDA, and this could be his chance to rise up the roster once again. He hasn't had many top matches since his NXT UK Championship match.

At NXT TakeOver: 31, KUSHIDA should defeat Dream, and then beat him down to make a statement. This will allow KUSHIDA to score a victory over a former NXT North American Champion and possibly get in the picture for a shot at the Cruiserweight Championship match in the weeks to come.