5 things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week

Damian Priest won the United States Championship at WWE SummerSlam, and The Archer of Infamy then confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley the next night on RAW. Right away, Priest made it clear that he hoped to climb to the next level on the red brand.

Meanwhile, Alexa Bliss confronted the new RAW Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair. Will The Goddess (and Lilly) defeat Flair for the title at some point soon?

Over on NXT, Samoa Joe came across several challengers for his NXT Championship just two days after he won it. Raquel Gonzalez was also ready to take on anyone who wanted a shot at her title.

Legado del Fantasma defeated Hit Row in Tuesday's biggest match. Will Santos Escobar get a shot at Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott’s NXT North American Championship in the weeks to come?

Finally, on the blue brand, Universal Champion Roman Reigns defeated John Cena cleanly at SummerSlam to make a statement to the entire WWE Universe. But The Head of the Table’s celebration was cut short when Brock Lesnar returned to confront him at the end of the pay-per-view.

Sitll, it was Finn Balor who challenged the Universal Champion on SmackDown. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch didn’t seem too interested in the new challengers who came out to confront her for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Though the champion initially turned down Bianca Belair's challenge, The EST picked up a victory on Friday to become the number one contender for the title.

Here's a look at five things that must happen on WWE RAW, NXT and SmackDown this week.

#5. The Miz must take down John Morrison to draw more heat on WWE RAW

Whoever said don’t get mad, get even probably didn’t think that it’d me more fun to do both. See you next week @mikethemiz https://t.co/RPoEAz9Hgj — John Morrison (@TheRealMorrison) August 24, 2021

The Miz and John Morrison had a great partnership in WWE after the latter returned to the company in January 2020. The two formed a great tag team on SmackDown once again and began entertaining the WWE Universe.

At Super ShowDown, Miz and Morrison won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship from The New Day. But they started to lose some steam in recent months. Even after The Miz had a short reign as the WWE Champion, the two men could not get out of the 50-50 booking patterns they constantly faced.

Many fans started hoping for a split between the two stars, which would lead to a heated rivalry. On last week’s WWE RAW, The Miz gave fans exactly what they wanted when he turned on Morrison and attacked him.

On this week’s episode of RAW, Miz and Morrison will go head-to-head in the ring. It looks like Miz will be the heel in the rivalry, while Johnny Drip Drip will play the babyface. With that in mind, WWE must allow Miz to defeat Morrison by cheating in their bout on Monday.

The victory will allow Miz to get more heat from the fans while allowing Morrison to build up his babyface character. This outcome could lead to a bigger and better match between the two men at WWE Extreme Rules.

